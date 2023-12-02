The New York Yankees are in the market for a left-handed hitting outfielder heading into the 2024 MLB season and are reportedly interested in Juan Soto. This is an area the team has needed help with in recent years, and they will be without Jasson Dominguez for the 2024 season.

Dominguez will spend next season rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. He was a bright spot in the Bronx Bombers lineup last season, appearing in eight games and hitting a home run on his first at-bat at Yankee Stadium.

With the hole in their outfield, it would make sense for the Yankees to be aggressive in their pursuit of Soto. MLB Insider Jon Heyman believes they could easily make a deal with the San Diego Padres this winter:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The other teams that have been mentioned are not sensible," said Heyman.

Expand Tweet

The Padres are looking for major-league-ready or near-major-league-ready pitchers. They have already inquired about Michael King and Clarke Schmidt, but the Yanks are hesitant to let King go.

They see him as a key piece to their rotation heading into the 2024 season. He appeared in 49 games last season, compiling a 2.75 ERA and 127 strikeouts on 104.2 innings pitched.

Heyman also sees the Yankees as one of the few teams that would take on Juan Soto's contract. Soto is expected to be owed over $30 million through arbitration for the 2024 season.

Yankees will have a tough time deciding if Juan Soto is worth it

San Diego Padres vs Chicago White Sox

Many teams do not like the idea of giving up prospects for a year of Juan Soto with no guarantee for the future. If the Yankees want to trade for Soto, they must be smart about it.

Anthony Volpe and Jasson Dominguez are likely off the table in this trade. The two prospect's ceilings are too high to let go. Both players could be key pieces for the organization for many years to come.

Expand Tweet

The Athletic's Jim Bowden feels the Yankees can steal away Soto without giving up too much. He thinks either Spencer Jones or Everson Pereira, plus Oswald Peraza and Chase Hampton.

What complicates the matter is that Soto seems destined to head to free agency following the 2024 season. He already turned down a 15-year, $440 million contract.

While the Winter Meetings get underway next week, watch for the Soto trade talks to intensify.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.