After an action-packed offseason loaded with pricey long-term contracts, Yuli Gurriel remains one of the few big-name free agents still available. The Houston Astros infielder had a big season in 2023 and will have plenty of suitors. The veteran right-handed slugger is keeping his options open, with several teams rumored to be interested.

Gurriel has played his entire MLB career with the Astros but may be looking for a change of scenery after seven seasons in Houston. Over that stretch, he has won two World Series championships, a Gold Glove and led the American League in batting average in 2021.

As such, Gurriel could be a valuable addition to several organizations.

MLB insider Michael Schwab gave his view on where Gurriel may be playing baseball next season. Posting on Twitter, he said:

"I think Yuli Gurriel ends up with the Marlins or Twins."

Schwab's recent Tweet also mentions that he feels Gurriel will most likely leave Houston this offseason.

Michael Schwab @michaelschwab13 Just a guess, but I think Yuli Gurriel ends up with the Marlins or Twins.



I also think his Astros days are done, but what a great run in Houston 🫡 Just a guess, but I think Yuli Gurriel ends up with the Marlins or Twins. I also think his Astros days are done, but what a great run in Houston 🫡

"Just a guess, but I think Yuli Gurriel ends up with the Marlins or Twins. I also think his Astros days are done, but what a great run in Houston" - Michael Schwab

The Minnesota Twins and Boston Red Sox were named as some of the teams interested in Gurriel.

The Miami Marlins were rumored to be keen on upgrading their lineup and had also shown interest in Gurriel.

Yuli Gurriel is a 2x World Series champion and a Gold Glove winner with the Houston Astros

Yuli Gurriel is caught in a rundown and is tagged out in Game Five of the 2022 World Series

Teams may be holding off on offering the first baseman an offer due to his age. The 38-year-old is entering the final stretch of his career. However, it is important to note that not long ago he was regarded as one of MLB's elite hitters.

Gurriel put up big numbers in 2021. Over 143 games, he recorded 15 home runs and 81 RBIs. The Cuban slugger finished with an impressive .319/.383/.462 slash and won his first batting title.

"Marlins do pull off the Lopez-Arraez deal mentioned here. Yuli Gurriel remains on their radar. (Notes also on Mets, Red Sox)" - Jon Heyman

2022 was another memorable year for Gurriel. Although his numbers dropped, he played in 146 games and was a key member of the championship-winning side.

Gurriel has achieved a great deal during his time in Houston and a change of scenery could suit both parties. Many MLB insiders are expecting the Miami Marlins or Minnesota Twins to swoop in with a big offer for the experienced hitter.

Poll : 0 votes