As this offseason's first few weeks got under way, ideas of Dansby Swanson returning to Atlanta started to fade. As soon as Swanson decided to sign a seven-year, $177 million contract with the Cubs on Saturday, the Braves were utterly forgotten.

For the first time since 2016, the Braves will now need to find a shortstop. Swanson started six consecutive Opening Day games for the Braves earlier this season, joining Rafael Ramirez as the only player in Braves history to achieve that feat.

Updated Draft order: With Dansby Swanson officially signing with the Cubs, the #Braves receive a comp pick after Competitive Balance Round B and Chicago forfeits its second-round pick and $500,000 from its international bonus pool in 2023.Updated Draft order: atmlb.com/3F8Fx5R With Dansby Swanson officially signing with the Cubs, the #Braves receive a comp pick after Competitive Balance Round B and Chicago forfeits its second-round pick and $500,000 from its international bonus pool in 2023.Updated Draft order: atmlb.com/3F8Fx5R https://t.co/j2aVWMqTOD

Dansby Swanson will further his career in the Windy City after spending a little over six seasons with his local team. The 28-year-old contributed to the Braves winning one World Series and five straight National League East championships. But the ability to achieve all of this so close to his childhood home is probably what he will value the most.

Did Dansby Swanson make the right choice?

in addition to hitting . 277 with 25 home runs for Atlanta last season, Dansby Swanson set career highs with 99 runs scored, 96 RBI, and 18 stolen bases as the Braves won the NL East division for the sixth straight year.

Elite shortstops enjoyed a successful offseason, which was capped by the signing of contracts worth, at least, 11 years and $280 million by Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, and Xander Bogaerts.

Only Jason Heyward's eight-year, $184MM contract from the 2015–16 offseason ranks higher in the history of the Cubs' free-agent contracts.

"I think for Dansby, for his family, this is the best spot for him. @JimBowdenGm thinks everyone wins with Dansby Swanson heading to Chicago." - MLBNetworkRadio

Given the signings of Swanson, Jameson Taillon, and Cody Bellinger this offseason, as well as the Seiya Suzuki and Marcus Stroman's deals last winter, it is safe to say that the Cubs are firmly planning to compete again after spending the previous two seasons reducing payroll and largely moving into rebuilding mode.

Swanson's arrival will force Cubs shortstop Nico Hoerner, a 2020 Gold Glove finalist, to second base. By finishing the season with 13 more outs than the norm, according to Statcast, Hoerner solidified his position as an outstanding defensive shortstop. Swanson, however, won the National League's Gold Glove Award at shortstop.

