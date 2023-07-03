MLB Insider Ken Rosenthal is in support of baseball players blackballing San Diego Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. during their portion of the voting for All-Star Game reserves.

During an appearance on the Foul Territory podcast, Rosenthal stated that he fully supports players deciding not to vote for Tatis in the wake of his suspension for using banned performance-enhancing substances.

He said:

"It seems to me that the players made a very clear choice, and I applaud that choice. Because you know what? This is their game too."

Fernando Tatis Jr. was putting up All-Star worthy numbers despite not playing his first game of 2023 until April 20. Tatis Jr. returned after serving out the final weeks of his 80-game suspension handed down in 2022.

Tatis, who moved from shortstop to right field this season, was hitting .280 with 16 home runs and 41 RBIs over 64 games. He ranks sixth in the National League in fWAR.

However, when it came time for his fellow players to vote for players to fill out the NL roster, they gave the nod to Lourdes Gurriel Jr. of the Arizona Diamondbacks, Nick Castellanos of the Philadelphia Phillies, and Tatis' Padres teammate, Juan Soto.

Soto has overcome an agonizingly slow start to the 2023 season to hit .277 with 15 homers and 46 RBIs. He has played in every Padres game this season, and also leads the majors with 75 walks.

While the three outfielders voted in by the players all have statistics justifying their selection, he believes the snub handed to Fernando Tatis Jr. has everything to do with his use of PEDs.

He said:

"You served your penalty, and that's fine. But we're not going to have you in the All-Star Game on our behalf just yet."

Fernando Tatis Jr. has played in just one All-Star Game

Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres reacts after striking out in the third inning against the Cincinnati Reds

Fernando Tatis Jr. was one of the poster boys for MLB prior to his lost 2022 season. He finished third in the NL Rookie of the Year voting in 2019, and placed fourth and third, respectively, in the NL Most Valuable Player voting in 2020 and 2021.

However, in spite of being one of the most loved players in the game before his PED suspension, Tatis has been a part of only one All-Star Game. That came in 2021, when he went on to lead the NL with 42 homers.

