MLB insider makes astute observation on where Alex Bregman will play for Red Sox amid Rafael Devers drama

Since Alex Bregman signed a three-year, $120 million contract with the Boston Red Sox, there has been speculation about whether he will replace Rafael Devers at third base.

Devers has made it clear that he hopes to continue at third base and wasn't willing to move to a DH position. While Bregman has been open-minded about his position in the team, insider Jon Morosi gave his take on the situation, on MLB Network's Hot Stove:

"In the near term, Alex Bregman has been in the lineup playing really well both offensively and defensively. So, with Bregman being first in the door, and he's on the field and doing well at third base, you do wonder if that position is Bregman's to lose here and that perharps Devers might have to play somewhere else.

"It seems to me that when you bring in a Gold Glove winner at third base and he's already on the field, in game shape, thriving in his new environment, it's hard to then move Bregman back across the diamond.

"To me, if you were going to have Bregman be your second baseman, he would be playing second base right now. It seems very clear to me that Bregman is your third baseman and Devers either is DH or maybe he slots in at first base."

Alex Bregman was Boston Red Sox's biggest splash of the offseason, and there's no doubt that he will play a major role in the upcoming season.

He has hit the ground running in Spring Training and is showing his worth at third base. However, Rafael Devers has been the longtime third baseman for the Red Sox and doesn't want move to another position.

Boston Red Sox star Alex Bregman shares his excitement at playing in Fenway Park in 2025

Newly signed Boston Red Sox star Alex Bregman has put in some huge performances at Fenway Park during his career.

Speaking to MLB Network during Spring Training, he spoke about his excitement to play in the legendary stadium:

"It's definitely exciting. The fans there bring a great energy. The ball park is a fun place to play at. I'm looking forward to it. It's definitely going to be fun."

During his MLB career, Bregman has a 1.240 OPS in Fenway Park, which is the highest among any player with over 75 plate appearances. Last year, he went 7-for-15 in Boston, hitting two home runs and as many doubles and four RBI.

