MLB insider makes bold claim about Dodgers’ secret Shohei Ohtani pitching plan

Shohei Ohtani is the reigning Most Valuable Player in the league, but he's still not playing up to his full potential. Ohtani did not pitch during the 2024 season, and has yet to make his return to the mound in 2025.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today speculated in a May 11 article that the Dodgers have possibly created a plan for the two-way sensation. Nightengale reported from what he has been hearing from the Dodgers, saying that,

"The Dodgers are holding back Shohei Ohtani from pitching until after the All-Star break believing there’s no sense in hurrying him to the mound while he continues to put up MVP numbers at the plate."

The Dodgers have the goal of winning the World Series again in 2025, and they will need Shohei Ohtani on the mound in the playoffs. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts recently spoke about Ohtani and had high praise for the Japanese star.

“Between him and Barry Bonds, they’re the two best players I’ve ever seen,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says. “I played with Barry. But what Shohei does in the clutch, I’ve never seen anything like what he does in the clutch.”

Shohei Ohtani has belted 12 home runs and is batting .305 this season. When he does return to the mound, he is expected to be one of the top pitchers in the national league.

Shohei Ohtani shows off dad strength

Shohei Ohtani has accomplished some impressive things throughout his baseball career. But he's also accomplishing things in his personal life. Ohtani became a father for the first time in April, and discussed his new role at home after belting his first home run as a dad.

"It was a good home run to get back on the board. I haven't hit one since becoming a father, so it's really nice to be able to do that," Ohtani said via his interpreter Will Ireton.

"A little change in the routine. Like today, I went to the hospital, and came straight to the field. Being at home [for games] is nice, to be able to spend time [with my family]. But, on the road, it's going to be a little bit of a challenge, since I won't be here," Ohtani added.

Ohtani is comfortable with the Dodgers' plan for him this season. But his return to the mound will certainly be a big problem for the rest of the league.

