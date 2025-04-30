Shohei Ohtani shares feelings after hitting first home run since becoming a father 

The past year has been an extremely memorable one for Shohei Ohtani. On the field, the 30-year-old superstar enjoyed one of the best individual seasons of all time, winning the NL MVP award and helping the LA Dodgers win their eighth World Series title.

Things off the field have also been just as happy, with Shohei Ohtani's wife Mamiko Tanaka giving birth to their first child in early April, a baby girl.

As the Dodgers hosted the Miami Marlins at home on Tuesday, Ohtani contributed with a home run for the first time since becoming a father, helping his team to a comfortable 15-2 win.

Addressing reporters postgame, Ohtani summed up his sentiments having savored the moment.

"It was a good home run to get back on the board. I haven't hit one since becoming a father, so it's really nice to be able to do that," Ohtani said via his interpreter Will Ireton.

Additionally, Ohtani discussed how he had altered his daily routine slightly, to strike the right balance between playing daily and spending a great deal of time at home with his family as well.

"A little change in the routine. Like today, I went to the hospital, and came straight to the field. Being at home [for games] is nice, to be able to spend time [with my family]. But, on the road, it's going to be a little bit of a challenge, since I won't be here," Ohtani added.

Following the final game of the series against the Marlins on Wednesday, the Dodgers travel to Georgia to open up a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park.

Shohei Ohtani credits 'meaningful' contributions from teammates as Dodgers finally break losing streak

Having been swept by the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, and dropping the first game of their home series against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the LA Dodgers went into game two against the Bucs on Saturday night in urgent need of a win to end their recent losing streak.

Inspiring his side to a vital 8-4 victory, Ohtani was once again in the thick of the action for the Dodgers, collecting three hits on the evening, one being a key RBI.

Ohtani spoke on the matter postgame as well, going on to praise the "meaningful" efforts of the entire team.

"It was a good start to something that hopefully will be a good streak. I haven't been playing well, so it was a good night. The vibe and the atmosphere [in Dodger Stadium] has been pretty good," Ohtani said via SportsNet LA on Saturday.

"It's always nice to have some wins on the board, and today, I think everybody just contributing well, was very meaningful," he added.

As the Dodgers look to win back-to-back World Series championships, fans will wish Shohei Ohtani can keep setting an example for his teammates in the batter's box.

