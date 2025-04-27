Shohei Ohtani expresses feelings after helping Dodgers overcome recent slump

With both Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers enjoying a spectacular 2024 season, the reigning World Champions came into the 2025 season as many fans and experts' favorites to win it all again this year.

Though the Dodgers looked like the real deal to start the year, sweeping the Chicago Cubs, Detroit Tigers and Atlanta Braves to take them to 8-0, a recent slump has seen their record go to 16-10 heading into game two of their home series against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

With Friday night's loss making it three losses in a row for the Dodgers, the NL West outfit headed into Saturday's fixture desperate to win. That's exactly what they managed to accomplish at the end of the day's play, winning 8-4, with superstar Ohtani playing a starring role. The Japanese national managed three hits in five at-bats, including one RBI, while also running in two of his team's runs himself.

On Sunday, SportsNet LA posted on X. Speaking to host Kirsten Watson shortly after the game ended, Ohtani expressed his feelings after helping his team overcome their recent troubles.

"It was a good start to something that hopefully will be a good streak. I haven't been playing well, so it was a good night. The vibe and the atmosphere [in Dodger Stadium] has been pretty good." Shohei Ohtani said, via SportsNet LA

"It's always nice to have some wins on the board, and today, I think everybody just contributing well, was very meaningful." Ohtani added

Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts teases Shohei Ohtani's return to pitching

Shohei Ohtani's world-class hitting ability was on full display throughout the 2024 season, but the Japanese superstar is almost equally adept at the other major aspect of baseball, pitching.

After spending last season as a DH while recovering from Tommy John surgery in September of 2023, Ohtani is all set to make his much-anticipated return to the pitching mound in 2025, much to the excitement of baseball fans all over the world.

Addressing the matter, Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts revealed Ohtani has been 'looking good' while pitching in practice.

"He looked great... I know he's got a bullpenn another light bullpen today. He's got a full one Saturday and hopefully soon he's gonna start facing some hitters." Dave Roberts said, speaking to insider Jim Rome on April 17

However, Roberts remained tight-lipped about any potential return date for the time being.

"Time of return? We're still a couple months away, so I don't know. I know that's still vague. We're just trying to get to the next step and see where we're at, but surely we expect him to pitch for us this year and through the postseason," Roberts added.

With the Dodgers possessing a pretty stacked pitching staff, and the importance of Shohei Ohtani, it is perhaps not that surprising to see the coaching staff take no risks whatsoever by rushing him back to the mound.

