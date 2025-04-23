Mets vs. Dodgers pros and cons in million-dollar spending questioned by MLB insider 

The New York Mets have successfully won the first two games in their series against NL East rivals Philadelphia Phillies, this week, proving themselves as contenders this year. Having spent huge amounts of money in pursuit of a World Series title, the New York club has been relentless and looks like it's getting closer every year.

The Mets and Phillies are currently second and third in the highest payrolls in the MLB this season and analysts took the opportunity to debate the pros and cons of spending big. While the Mets are looking to win their first championship in decades, the Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to establish a winning dynasty.

Speaking on the latest episode of "MLB Now", analyst Chris Young gave his take on the pros and cons of spending big.

"What you buy when you get the stars is some level of consistency and some level of expectation of what your team is going to do that year. I completely understand you're open on what the Mets have done and how great everybody is performing," Young said.

"But you can argue that, going by some of the track records, the're possibly hitting their ceiling years. They're having career years right now.

"It all depends on what you're trying to build in my opinion. If you're trying to build a dynasty, you're going to have to spend like the Dodgers and get these proven guys year in and year out. You have a decent feel of what that standard deviation is, of what your team is going to be," Young added.

"You could also pay the superstar player and that guy gets hurt or that guy underperforms as well. So there's a risk and reward on both sides but whatever you're trying to build, if you want those big name guys and you know what to expect from those guys, you're going to have to spend the big dollars," he concluded.

It is not only about spending big but also about assessing the risk against your goals. While the Mets have given long-term contracts to their core players, they have many names on short-term deals to help them win a title.

Mets tied with Dodgers and Padres for best record in MLB after win vs Phillies

The New York Mets completed a four-game sweep over the St. Louis Cardinals last week and extended their winning streak to six games with two victories over the Philadelphia Phillies.

They are now tied for the best record in the MLB alongside the LA Dodgers and San Diego Padres. All three teams are currently sitting at 16-7 and have continued to impress as the season goes on.

After their latest win, the Mets now have a chance to sweep the Phillies on Wednesday.

