MLB insider makes bold prediction on Phillies’ payroll flexibility fueling Kyle Tucker free agent speculation next offseason

The Philadelphia Phillies have been one of the most agreesive teams in recent years in order to try and win their first World Series since 2008. The club has done a tremendous job at acquiring talented stars in both free agency and on the trade market, reaching the World Series back in 2022.

The Phillies have been relatively quiet this offseason in terms of landing superstars, however, they have added a few notable pieces, including Max Kepler and Jesus Luzardo. Kepler and Luzardo could be impactful even though they might not be considered superstars, however, the club will be one to keep an eye on heading into next offseason.

MLB insider Ken Rosenthal spoke about Philadelphia on the latest episode of Foul Territory suggesting that one star to keep an eye on will be Kyle Tucker. The outfielder is slated to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2025 season and there is a belief that he could sign a massive deal somewhere away from the Chicago Cubs, which could be Philadelphia.

"The Phillies have $75 million, just about, coming off their payroll at the end of this season. Now, I also said that this number is deceptive. They're most likely going to re-sign Schwarber to some deal, he's a potential free agent. They also almost have to re-sign J.T. Realmuto as well because they have no internal options," Rosenthal explained.

J.T. Realmuto and Kyle Schwarber are the two most expensive contracts expiring at the end of the season. Beyond that pair, a number of other players such as Max Kepler, Jordan Romano, Alec Bohm, and Ranger Suarez who will all either be unrestricted free agents or arbitration eligible. Given the age of their current stars, Rosenthal believes that Kyle Tucker could be a key part of their future.

"Their whole core is getting older, they're in their 30s or mid-30s, and they're going to need an infusion of talent in addition to what they already have which is really good. That's why Kyle Tucker could be someone that makes sense for them," Rosenthal continued.

The Philadelphia Phillies will likely face face some stiff competition for Kyle Tucker if he hits the open market

Recent offseasons have been defined by the likes of Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto, and whike Kyle Tucker will not reach the heights of their contracts, he could be one of the most coveted free agents next offseason. Depending on how everything shapes out, Kyle Tucker and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. could hit the open market in the hopes of landing the next massive contract.

Even if the Phillies are seeking to pursue the likes of Kyle Tucker, the three-time All-Star has already been linked to the New York Yankees are a potential landing spot in free agency. Philadelphia may find themselves in a bidding war for the 28-year-old slugger. The Yankees were already looking to trade for him this past offseason, so they will most likely pursue him yet again in free agency.

