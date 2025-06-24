MLB insider makes intriguing Kevin Durant - Jacob deGrom analogy after the NBA superstar's Rockets move

Kevin Durant has been buzzing following his recent trade to the Houston Rockets on Sunday. In exchange for the 15-time All-Star, the Phoenix Suns received Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in the 2025 draft and five second-round selections.
During Monday's episode of Pinstripe Post, MLB insider Joel Sherman shared who's like KD in MLB. His answer was "Jacob deGrom." Both generational talents were born three months apart in 1988 and both are as good as anybody in their sport.
“Yesterday, when Kevin Durant was traded, I asked myself, ‘Who’s Kevin Durant in MLB?’ And I do think the answer is Jacob deGrom," Sherman said (8:20 onwards).
Following KD's trade, Sherman added his opinion on the likelihood of deGrom getting traded out of Texas.
"deGrom is a bad case because he has a complete no-trade clause, and I think he’d actually have to agree to be traded—and I don't think he would," Sherman said. "I don't want our aggregator friends to go nuts as usual, but I don’t think he'd say yes to a trade."
According to Sherman, deGrom likes it in Dallas, where he can be comfortable with his family.
"Comfort means a lot to him," Sherman added. "He’s making a lot of money. But like Durant, he could probably earmark: ‘Here are the only two places I’d go if you can make a trade with them.’ But it just shows—like to your point about John and some of the other people who do this on a 24/7 basis—the picture keeps changing, because a week this time of year, a few games matter."
Jacob deGrom setting a benchmark for 35+ age pitchers
Jacob deGrom's wonder years with the New York Mets may be behind him but he's looking like his best version in 2025. After another six-inning quality outing where he only gave up two earned runs in the 6-2 win against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday, he has set a new benchmark for pitchers age 35 and above.
"Jacob deGrom of the @Rangers has allowed 2 runs or fewer in 12 consecutive starts. That's the longest streak by any MLB pitcher 35 or older in the modern era," via Opta Stats on X.
With his latest start, deGrom has further lowered his 2025 ERA to 2.24 to go along with 87 strikeouts in 88.1 innings after 15 starts.
In 12 years with MLB, the hard-throwing righty has gone 91-59 with a 2.50 ERA. The four-time All-Star is setting himself up for the fifth selection this season. Previously, he earned the title for leading the MLB in ERA (2018) and is a two-time Cy Young winner.
