MLB insider makes intriguing Kevin Durant - Jacob deGrom analogy after the NBA superstar's Rockets move

Kevin Durant has been buzzing following his recent trade to the Houston Rockets on Sunday. In exchange for the 15-time All-Star, the Phoenix Suns received Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in the 2025 draft and five second-round selections.

During Monday's episode of Pinstripe Post, MLB insider Joel Sherman shared who's like KD in MLB. His answer was "Jacob deGrom." Both generational talents were born three months apart in 1988 and both are as good as anybody in their sport.

“Yesterday, when Kevin Durant was traded, I asked myself, ‘Who’s Kevin Durant in MLB?’ And I do think the answer is Jacob deGrom," Sherman said (8:20 onwards).

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Following KD's trade, Sherman added his opinion on the likelihood of deGrom getting traded out of Texas.

"deGrom is a bad case because he has a complete no-trade clause, and I think he’d actually have to agree to be traded—and I don't think he would," Sherman said. "I don't want our aggregator friends to go nuts as usual, but I don’t think he'd say yes to a trade."

According to Sherman, deGrom likes it in Dallas, where he can be comfortable with his family.

"Comfort means a lot to him," Sherman added. "He’s making a lot of money. But like Durant, he could probably earmark: ‘Here are the only two places I’d go if you can make a trade with them.’ But it just shows—like to your point about John and some of the other people who do this on a 24/7 basis—the picture keeps changing, because a week this time of year, a few games matter."

Jacob deGrom setting a benchmark for 35+ age pitchers

Jacob deGrom's wonder years with the New York Mets may be behind him but he's looking like his best version in 2025. After another six-inning quality outing where he only gave up two earned runs in the 6-2 win against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday, he has set a new benchmark for pitchers age 35 and above.

"Jacob deGrom of the @Rangers has allowed 2 runs or fewer in 12 consecutive starts. That's the longest streak by any MLB pitcher 35 or older in the modern era," via Opta Stats on X.

Expand Tweet

With his latest start, deGrom has further lowered his 2025 ERA to 2.24 to go along with 87 strikeouts in 88.1 innings after 15 starts.

In 12 years with MLB, the hard-throwing righty has gone 91-59 with a 2.50 ERA. The four-time All-Star is setting himself up for the fifth selection this season. Previously, he earned the title for leading the MLB in ERA (2018) and is a two-time Cy Young winner.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More