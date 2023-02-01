The New York Yankees face some tough decisions this offseason. Should Domingo German or Clarke Schmidt start in place of the injured Frankie Montas? Will manager Aaron Boone stick with Aaron Hicks in left field or go with the younger Oswaldo Cabrera? Perhaps the biggest question is who will start at shortstop?

Since the departure of legendary shortstop Derek Jeter in 2014, the organization has had difficulties filling his shoes. Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Gleyber Torres, DJ LeMahieu and Oswald Peraza all had stints in the position last year. None of them have been able to stake a claim for the starting job. With spring training fast approaching, the Yankees are keeping all options open.

MLB insider Jon Heyman recently provided his views on the Yankees' shortstop issue:

"They may end up trading Kiner-Falefa and Gleyber Torres," Heyman said.

On the latest episode of the podcast "The Show," Heyman touched on the possibility of the Yankees trading one or both Kiner-Falefa and Torres.

"It does feel like those two are on the block ... and just have not been able to find the right trade," Heyman said.

There were high hopes for Kiner-Falefa when he was brought over from the Minnesota Twins in March 2022. The 27-year-old infielder has failed to live up to expectations. Last season, he finished with a .261/.314/.327 slash line. He has recorded just four home runs and 48 RBIs over 142 games.

Torres' offensive production was slightly better, with 24 home runs and 76 RBIs in 140 games. Questions remain, however, around his ability in the field.

New York Yankees' Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza are two of the league's most highly ranked SS prospects

Oswald Peraza of the New York Yankees warms up before a game at Minute Maid Park.

The New York Yankees boast two of the top shortstop prospects in the league: Anthony Volpe, 21, and Oswald Peraza, 22. What they lack in experience they more than make up for in raw talent. Both Peraza and Volpe are ranked among the top 100 MLB prospects, with Volpe the No. 5 overall prospect.

YES Network @YESNetwork Yankees No. 1 prospect Anthony Volpe is "going to get a lot of reps in spring training," says Aaron Boone. Yankees No. 1 prospect Anthony Volpe is "going to get a lot of reps in spring training," says Aaron Boone. https://t.co/ZgCEStNXko

"Yankees No. 1 prospect Anthony Volpe is 'going to get a lot of reps in spring training,' says Aaron Boone," the YES Network tweeted.

Fielding remains the primary issue for the New York Yankees. Kiner-Falefa and Torres have both been error-prone and have not settled into the position. A better option may be for the club to focus on youth and try Volpe or Peraza.

It is important to note that Derek Jeter made his debut for the Yankees as a 21-year-old. Both Volpe and Peraza are around the same age, and seem ready to make the jump to the big leagues.

