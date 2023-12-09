Hal Steinbrenner and the New York Yankees are aggressively pursuing free-agent pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto. However, they are not the only ones, as half of the league is interested in the Japanese flamethrower.

Outside the Yanks, Yamamoto is tied to the New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, and Toronto Blue Jays. It is going to be a bidding war to land Yamamoto.

MLB insider Jon Heyman joined Chris Russo on MLB Network's High Heat to discuss the mayhem revolving around one of the top-rated pitchers on the open market. He discussed Steinbrenner's devotion to making the Yanks a World Series contender for the 2024 season.

"They are going head to head with Steve Cohen on Yamamoto" stated Heyman.

Getting into a bidding war with somebody like Steve Cohen can be scary, but the Yankees desperately want to land Yamamoto. He is 25 years old, and many insiders believe much is still to be shown from the hard-throwing righty.

Cohen and the Mets have no problems giving out big contracts to superstars. They led all MLB teams in payroll last season with a $275 million salary. If Hal Steinbrenner really wants to land Yamamoto, he will have to offer him a salary he cannot refuse. Many insiders expect the young righty to sign for well over $200,000,000.

Hal Steinbrenner is ready for the Yankees to return to glory

Aaron Judge Press Conference

The offseason is still young, but the Hal Steinbrenner and the Yankees have been busy. They have made multiple deals to make the club a force to be reckoned with come next season.

On Wednesday, they traded for Alex Verdugo. The Yanks sent Richard Fitts, Greg Weissert, and Nicholas Judice to the Red Sox in exchange for the slugging outfielder.

On Thursday, the Bronx Bombers traded for Juan Soto and Trent Grisham. They sent Michael King, Drew Thorpe, Jhony Brito, Randy Vasquez, and Kyle Higoshioka to San Diego.

Soto will fit in nicely in the Yanks' lineup. They have been in need of another power bat to take some of the pressure off the team's core. Soto in pinstripes is going to be a scary sight for many fans.

The Yankees know they have to come out hot next season to make up for their lackluster 2023 season. It was the first time the team missed the postseason since 2016.

With the Yanks being as beloved as they are, the fanbase will not stand for mediocrity.

