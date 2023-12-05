Shohei Ohtani has kept fans and team executives across the country on their toes by letting out little to no information about his next team.

The two-way phenom’s free agency move is the headline act of this offseason. It is widely expected that Ohtani, irrespective of which team he signs for, will be putting pen to paper on the most lucrative baseball contract of all time.

The valuation of Ohtani’s mega-deal will likely cross the $500 million mark, shattering the benchmark set by Aaron Judge’s $360 million deal that the NY Yankees captain signed last year.

If there’s one element that has defined the Ohtani sweepstakes thus far, it’s secrecy, and "Shotime" and his entourage have done a commendable job of keeping things under wrap.

Reports in recent weeks have suggested that Shohei Ohtani will hold the concerned team responsible should there be any leaks in the media during negotiations.

According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale, the tight-lipped nature of Ohtani’s free agency conversation is working out in favor of the Japanese superstar in his quest for a mega-money deal. Speaking on the "Foul Territory" podcast, he said:

“I do think it’s working … Nobody knows what he's thinking. He was spotted in San Francisco the other day, that's probably the first nugget we've seen.”

It is speculated that Shohei Ohtani got tired of the constant theorizing he had to deal with when playing his last season with the LA Angels. Besides, teams can use leaked information to their benefit while negotiating with the two-way star.

Dodgers, Blue Jays, Cubs, Angels and Giants - A potentially five-way battle for Shohei Ohtani

The LA Dodgers remain the most likely landing spot for Shohei Ohtani. A switch to the Dodgers would mean that Ohtani can stay put in LA and continue to enjoy his West Coast life.

Big-spending Chicago Cubs remain in the mix. Reports suggest that the Toronto Blue Jays met with Ohtani and his representatives this past Monday. The San Francisco Giants haven’t been ruled out by insiders, either.

