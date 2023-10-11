October baseball at times can be cruel and the Baltimore Orioles will be experiencing it. After clinching the AL East, the Orioles faced the Texas Rangers in the NLDS round. Prior to the start of Tuesday's Game 3, the Rangers were leading the Orioles 2-0 in the series.

In the elimination game, the Rangers took apart the Orioles in a 7-1 blowout win and advanced to the NLCS round where they will face Minnesota Twins/Houston Astros.

MLB insider Mark Feinsand took to X to express his disappointment for the Orioles and congratulated the Rangers on advancing to the next round.

"The Rangers are the first team to advance to the League Championship Series, finishing off the sweep of the Orioles. A fantastic season ends in disappointment for Baltimore."

The Orioles finished the regular season 101-61 and clinched the AL East after nine years. However, their spirited postseason run ended on Tuesday night with a heartbreak.

The Orioles, who have a very young side, will now have to shift their focus to the offseason and continue strengthening the side.

Everything about ALDS Game 3 Rangers vs Orioles

Game 3 was an elimination game for the Orioles after losing the first two games of the best-of-5 series ALDS round. They had their right-hander ace Dean Kremer on the mound to start the game.

A five-run second inning was a disaster for the Orioles as the Rangers ace' Nathan Eovaldi was shutting out hitters on the other hand. After just pitching 1.2 innings, Dean Kremer was pulled off but the damage was already done. Orioles trailed 6-0 after the second inning while their hitters were looking lackluster against Eovaldi.

Eovaldi pitched seven innings for one run, gave up five hits, walked none and struck out seven hitters before exiting the mound. On the batting plate for the Rangers, Corey Seager, Adolis Garcia and Nathaniel Lowe homered and drove in multiple runs. Garcia drove in three runs off two hits in his four at-bats.

Gunnar Henderson recorded three hits from four at-bats and drove in the lone run for Baltimore.

Thus, a collective team effort ensured the Rangers a ticket to the ALCS, defeating the Orioles 7-1 to send them packing.