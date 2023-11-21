MLB insider Jon Heyman recently discussed starting pitchers available in the offseason market, including Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The Orix Buffalos starting pitcher was officially posted by the NPB on Monday. With the posting window allowing MLB teams 45 days until January 4 to submit bids, the anticipation for potential suitors is palpable.

While the free agency of 2023 MVP Shohei Ohtani dominates the headlines, Heyman suggested that Yamamoto is not far behind in attracting attention. During an appearance on MLB Network's Hot Stove, Heyman said:

"[Ohtani] will get a bulk of the attention, but Yamamoto has a lot of great choices."

He expressed that Yamamoto has several options, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Cubs and Cardinals:

"The [Yankees] seem very focussed on Yamamoto, as do the Mets. The Dodgers love Yamamoto."

Heyman highlighted a notable aspect of Yamamoto's appeal:

"Most free-agent starters are about 30 years old; he [Yamamoto] is 25."

Furthermore, the three-time Eiji Sawamura award winner boasts an impressive track record, culminating in a remarkable 1.2 ERA during the 2023 season.

Looking at some great MLB aces available on the market other than Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Despite Shohei Ohtani being unable to pitch this year due to elbow surgery, he remains a top talent as a starter in 2025. Although Yoshinobu Yamamoto is highly regarded, multiple other outstanding pitchers are available.

Heyman emphasized the widespread demand for top-tier starting pitchers, revealing that roughly 10 MLB teams seek a number-one starter. He highlighted the scarcity of such top-tier pitchers:

"There aren't that many number 1 type starters. So, the ones who are out, they are going to get paid."

Heyman pointed to the case of Aaron Nola, who secured a lucrative deal with the Phillies recently. He recalled:

"They [Aaron Nola and the Phillies] were heckling over $100 million vs. $200 million in spring. That $100 million gap... and he got $172 million."

The substantial contract signed by Nola clearly defines the competitive market for elite pitching talent this offseason. The offseason market boasts seasoned pitchers like Clayton Kershaw, Jordan Montgomery and 2023 Cy Young winner Blake Snell, setting the stage for a bidding war. Fans and analysts alike will be eager to see which teams will secure the services of these accomplished pitchers.

