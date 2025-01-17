MLB insider points to key obstacle stopping Ke'Bryan Hayes move to Yankees

The New York Yankees are continuing their active offseason by exploring options to add a third baseman, with Ke'Bryan Hayes of the Pittsburgh Pirates reportedly among their targets. The 27-year-old has allegedly requested a trade from the Pirates.

MLB insider Buster Olney believes Hayes would fit well into the Yankees lineup due to his elite defensive skills, though questions remain about his ability to stay healthy throughout a full season. Additionally, Olney doubts the Yankees’ capacity to complete the trade, citing the organization’s weakened minor league system.

On Thursday, Olney shared his thoughts on the Yankees pursuing Ke'Bryan Hayes during an appearance on "The Michael Kay Show."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trending

"One of the questions in the industry about him is how often he's gotten hurt. But he's really valued, especially as an elite defensive first baseman," Olney said.

"He'd be a great fit for the Yankees. The question is, if you put a player that young with that dynamic out in the marketplace, could the Yankees, who did not have a good year with their farm system, be able to compete to make a Hayes trade?"

Buster Olney pointed to the Yankees’ inability to engage the Chicago White Sox in trade talks for starting pitcher Garrett Crochet last month.

"When it came to Garrett Crochet, they were never really in the conversation," he continued. "The White Sox basically looked at the Yankee farm system and how guys were performing during last season. And the White Sox basically weren't interested in talking to them."

"The question would be whether or not the Pirates see more value among the players that the Yankees might talk about."

Ke'Bryan Hayes has played five seasons for the Pirates since his 2020 debut and won a Gold Glove at third base in 2023.

They eventually worked out a long-term contract: Buster Olney believes Pirates could extend Ke'Bryan Hayes

Ke'Bryan Hayes won a Gold Glove as the Pirates third baseman in 2023 (Image Source: Imagn)

Ke'Bryan Hayes made an impressive start to his major league career, amassing 1.9 bWAR during the COVID-shortened 2020 season and finishing sixth in the National League Rookie of the Year voting.

However, his offensive production has since leveled out, leaving him as an average hitter. Despite this, Hayes continues to bring significant defensive value to the Pirates.

Olney suggests the Pirates might consider signing Hayes to a long-term extension, much like they did with outfielder Bryan Reynolds.

"They had a similar situation with outfielder Bryan Reynolds, where there'd been a story that his preference was to be traded, and they eventually worked out a long-term contract," he said.

The Pirates signed Reynolds to an eight-year, $106.75 million deal at the start of the 2023 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback