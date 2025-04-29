MLB insider raises alarm over Dodgers' rotation following Tyler Glasnow's move to the IL

The Los Angeles Dodgers have now lost another pitcher to the IL, as Tyler Glasnow was removed from his Sunday start against the Pittsburgh Pirates. He lasted just one inning before experiencing shoulder inflammation while warming up for the second inning.
A few hours following the game, it would be revealed that Glasnow would hit the 15-day injured list. To take his spot on the active roster, the Blue Crew brought up Noah Davis from Triple-A.
This is now another injury to their starting pitching staff as Blake Snell went on the 15-day IL with the same injury. As these injuries stack up, MLB insider Jon Heyman is starting to worry.
"At full strength, this is a superteam, and we're not going to see them at full strength for a while. Unfortunately, Kershaw can't come back until May 18. Ohtani, I think they're slow-playing him purposely. It'll be second half for him," said Heyman.
Heyman points to pitchers like Clayton Kershaw and Shohei Ohtani and how they have yet to make their 2025 season debuts on the mound. Kershaw cannot come back until May 18, while manager Dave Roberts is not looking to push Ohtani on the mound before he is ready.
"Eventually, you reach a tipping point. Snell is out, Glasnow is out for a while, Ohtani is not pitching. Even though Yamamoto is great, Sasaki might not be great this year, he's going to be great in the future. But, eventually, you reach a tipping point" said Brian Kenny.
With so many starting pitchers down, this will put a greater test on the bullpen. However, the Dodgers have a great bullpen, but Roberts will want to watch their pitch counts going forward.
Tyler Glasnow hits the IL for the third time while being a member of the Dodgers
Ahead of the 2024 season, the Dodgers traded with the Tampa Bay Rays to acquire Tyler Glasnow alongside Manuel Margot. Los Angeles sent Ryan Pepiot and Jonny DeLuca in return.
Since making the move to the IL on Sunday, Glasnow has now hit the injured list three times with the Blue Crew. He initially dealt with a back injury last year, and then an elbow sprain ended his season in August.
Moving to the IL is undeniably frustrating for Glasnow. He has spent the offseason tweaking his routine in order to try and stay healthy this year.