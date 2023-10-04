MLB Insider reports A.J. Preller, Bob Melvin are expected to return to Padres in 2024, despite disappointing year

San Diego Padres leadership seems like it will be remaining intact following the dissapointing 2023 season, with A.J. Preller and Bob Melvin both expected back. This is somewhat surprising considering the very talented, and expensive, team missed the postseason. There were also rumors that the pair had a poor working relationship, but those concerns must have been assuaged.

The Padres season was filled with so many dissapointments it is hard to pin the blame on any one person. The team's underlying numbers were excellent in many ways, they just didn't translate into wins. Considering the high expectations the team had, this is a dissapointing result.

This report comes from Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, who is as reliable as they come.

"Padres President of Baseball Operations A.J. Preller continued on Tuesday to conduct business as he usually would at the end of a season, lending credence to the belief he will return for a 10th season. It is also expected that manager Bob Melvin will return" - Kevin Acee

This is likely divisive news for San Diego Padres fans, who were equally puzzled by the failure of a season.

A.J. Preller and Bob Melvin could still be part of the solution for the Padres in 2024

It is fair to say that both of these leaders will be heavily scrutinized in 2024. With stars like Juan Soto, Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr., the Padres need to win a lot of games to reach expectations.

Padres fans were largely supportive of how Melvin handled the 2023 season.

If they fail to do so, there could be shakeups in both the front office and the dugout. Even Juan Soto could be traded if the team doesn't look like it will be able to compete.