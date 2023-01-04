Rafael Devers' future is perhaps the only thing on the minds of the Boston Red Sox front office members. They're trying to field a competitive team and get out of the AL East basement, but they're also looking to the future. In that future, Devers is the biggest piece that matters right now.

They just reached a one-year deal to avoid arbitration, but a long-term deal remains in question. The Red Sox would like to keep their star, but it will cost them a lot of money to do so.

Jon Heyman tweeted:

"Rafael Devers camp and Red Sox remain engaged in multiyear talks. Sides agreed at $17.5M for 2023, a nice sign. Discussion said to be “steady” on multiyear possibility. Devers has been seeking $300M plus, and recent star deals may only have reinforced that goal."

Players like Carlos Correa, Trea Turner, Aaron Judge and former Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts have received around $300 million contracts. So something much larger for Devers is certainly possible.

Not only is it possible, it's extremely likely. If the Red Sox and their third baseman don't reach a deal and he plays well this season, that high price could go even higher.

Bogaerts received 11 years and $280 million at age 30. Devers will be 27 by the time free agency rolls around in 2023, so he could get a significantly larger contract.

How much money could Rafael Devers get?

Initial reports suggested that the Red Sox and their young star were far apart on contract details. However, it would probably be wise for them to lock him up as soon as possible before the price gets even worse for them.

What is Rafael Devers' career WAR?

Rafael Devers is a very good baseball player and is very important to the Boston Red Sox. Without him, they would hardly have any young pieces to build around in the future.

Big contract stars like recently signed Masataka Yoshida and Trevor Story are older and probably less talented than Devers.

Over his career, he's been pretty valuable. He's earned 18.1 fWAR over six seasons, including a career-high 6.7 in 2019.

