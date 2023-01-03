Last Tuesday, utility player Brandon Drury and the Los Angeles Angels reached an agreement on a two-year, $17 million contract. The deal adds the former Silver Slugger Award winner to a lineup that has already seen the arrival of infielder Gio Urshela and outfielder Hunter Renfroe this offseason.

Drury, then 30, won the award after a breakout year in 2022 in which he hit .263/.320/.492 with 28 home runs and 87 RBIs. Drury has played all four infield positions as well as right field this season, demonstrating his flexibility.

"Wow great signing for the Angels Brandon Drury 2 years 17 million contract. He is bringing great offense and defense. I hope he can help the Angels win the World Series for the team and fans." - BrandonSchaer

Drury joined the Reds on Opening Day after inking a minor league contract with Cincinnati in March. He then went on to blast 20 home runs in 92 games, going from an afterthought to a highly sought-after trade target as the deadline approached.

San Diego acquired him in exchange for young shortstop Victor Acosta, and although Drury's performance with the Padres decreased, he was still an above-average hitter.

Brandon Drury has a good rapport with Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin

For someone who smashed 28 home runs and 87 RBIs last season with an.813 OPS, two years and $17 million seemed like a very good deal. Many sources offered some light on why he ultimately went for just $8.5 million a season. Drury aspired to play for the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim.

In a recent article for the Miami Herald, radio host Craig Mish reported that the Miami Marlins were in for Brandon Drury this offseason. However, according to Mish, Drury chose the Angels because of his relationship with Phil Nevin. Mish wrote:

"But Drury had a prior relationship with Angels manager Phil Nevin and took a two-year, $17 million deal with the Angels." - Craig Mish

Brandon Drury and his family visit Disneyland every year and try to attend as many Angels games as they can. These journeys took place during the Los Angeles Angels' heyday around 2000 and 2010. Drury developed a great love for the Angels. The entire family has plans to visit Disneyland once more the following week for the holidays.

Drury and Nevin's association dates back to 2015, when Nevin managed the Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, Reno Aces. Drury played for the Aces.

It has also been reported that Nevin, a third-base coach for the Los Angeles Angels at the time, advised Drury to sign for the Cincinnati Reds instead of the Angels back in March 2022. Nevin believed Drury would benefit from playing at the Great American Ball Park.

People who know Nevin well say that he cares about Brandon Drury, a player he respects, and wants the best for him. Drury, in his opinion, would gain from hitting at Great American Ball Park and receiving more playing time with the Reds.

Drury received the Silver Slugger Award at the utility position, an incredible accomplishment for a guy who started the season on a non-roster deal. And on Tuesday evening, he paid tribute to his friendship with Nevin, who is currently the manager of the Los Angeles Angels.

