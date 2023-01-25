Newly signed Chicago White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger is under investigation for allegations of domestic violence and child abuse. He's under investigation by the league for a situation involving his 10-month-old daughter and the baby's mother, Olivia Finestead.

The young mother has been in contact with MLB's Department of Investigations since this summer. She said there were two instances in which Clevinger was emotionally and physically abusive towards her. She also said there was another instance when he was abusive towards his young daughter.

Clevinger pitched for the San Diego Padres last season when the incidents occurred. After the season ended, he became a free agent and signed with the Chicago White Sox. The two sides agreed to a one-year, $12 million deal.

For the White Sox organization, the team already has a big question mark as to who will be their No. 5 starting pitcher. This uncertainty is the last thing that they need.

Finestead has been working with the league since the summer, according to The Athletic.

This Mike Clevinger situation puts the White Sox in a tough spot

The Chicago White Sox were excited to acquire Mike Clevinger. While he was coming off a couple of down seasons, White Sox pitching coach Ethan Katz had high hopes for the righty. He was sure he could figure out how to get Clevinger to produce again.

Given the uncertainty of the situation, it may be an even bigger year for the team's ace, Dylan Cease. He's coming off the best season of his career, where he was an American League Cy Young hopeful.

For the White Sox to have a shot at the division, they'll need another great year from Cease. Last season, he struck out a career-high 227 batters with a career-low ERA of 2.20. Don't be surprised if he's in contention for the Cy Young Award again this upcoming season.

The team will need him to be dominant, especially if it is without Mike Clevinger.

