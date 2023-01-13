According to insiders, neither the New York Mets nor the New York Yankees will pursue Trevor Bauer as a free agent or in a trade before the deadline on Friday.

When he went free two years ago, the New York Mets reportedly "dodged a bullet." He was an ace whom the Yankees could never consider.

It's uncertain whether Bauer, who was reinstated after serving a 194-game suspension, will land a job in the MLB. Many baseball executives may be eager to try their luck with such wonderful talent, but the issue will be with the owners.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman

nypost.com/2023/01/12/yan… Mets and Yankees won’t go for Trevor Bauer, but with pitching at a premium someone in MLB may well take a chance Mets and Yankees won’t go for Trevor Bauer, but with pitching at a premium someone in MLB may well take a chancenypost.com/2023/01/12/yan…

"Mets and Yankees won’t go for Trevor Bauer" - JonHeyman

In April, Major League Baseball placed Trevor Bauer on indefinite suspension after he faced sexual assault allegations. Later, two additional women came forward with similar allegations against Bauer.

Trevor Bauer will not be pursued by the New York Mets or the New York Yankees

The 31-year-old was released by the Dodgers after they were unable to trade for him. A source said that he can now sign for $720,000 elsewhere. But given Heyman's assessment, it is obvious that such a move would encounter strong opposition.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan The Dodgers announce they have released Trevor Bauer. He is free to sign with any team for $720,000. The Dodgers announce they have released Trevor Bauer. He is free to sign with any team for $720,000.

After Bauer appealed, an adjudicator in December lowered his suspension to 194 games. He has been reinstituted as a result, and if a team chooses to sign him, he is qualified to pitch for them.

"Yankees, Mets won't pursue Trevor Bauer — who might need a 'team on another planet'" - nypostsports

Before the current scandal, Bauer's career was characterized by unpredictability and a well-documented reliance on sticky substances to alter his trajectory. After years of denouncing the Astros for using the substance, Bauer's spin rate spiked during his Cy Young year before dropping after the team was banned. The New York Mets and the New York Yankees possess a good bullpen going into the 2023 season, which is why they showed reluctancy to sign Bauer.

The New York Yankees and the New York Mets can definitely do a lot better than Trevor Bauer. Before losing a year and a half to a battle of horrible extracurriculars, Bauer was an average-to-good pitcher.

The New York Yankees have one of the finest rotations in the league. It would be crazy to give up any assets for Bauer, who would serve as the sixth starter and serve as a lightning rod.

Poll : 0 votes