Dominic Smith has reportedly agreed to terms to join the Washington Nationals for the 2023 season. It has been a quiet offseason for the Nationals, and they have now added a struggling infielder. Smith has played in the MLB for six years, spending every season with the New York Mets.

Dominic Smith received MVP votes in 2020, but has failed to live up to that season in recent years. In 2023 he recorded a batting average of .194 in only 58 games played. While the sample size is small, there is still reason to doubt that he could be an everyday starter.

Bob Nightengale was the first to report the signing via Twitter.

"Dominic Smith is signing with the #Nats on a one-year deal, pending a physical" - Bob Nightengale

Insider robert Murray reported on the financial details of the deal between Dominic Smith and the Washington Nationals.

"One-year, $2 million with an additional $2 million available in performance bonuses" - Robert Murray

A performance-based contract such as this shows that both sides expect Smith to perform well in 2023.

The Washington Nationals are hoping to avoid having the worst record in the MLB again

Washington Nationals v Los Angeles Dodgers

The Nationals have lost virtually every member of their World Series championship team in 2019. Even before trading Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres, it was clear the Nationals were looking to move on and rebuild. Rebuilding is never easy in the MLB, and it could be some time before they are competitive again.

The addition of Dominic Smith won't solve all their problems, but it is a step in the right direction.

