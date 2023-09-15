The 2023 regular season has not finished, however, the talk of the town is the impending free agency of Shohei Ohtani. The Japanese superstar has captured the imaginations of fans across the globe thanks to his two-way skills.

Rumors have swirled all season about the future destination of the Los Angeles Angels pitcher/designated hitter, with many believing that he will move to a new franchise.

Although Shohei Ohtani currently has a UCL injury that could threaten his ability to pitch in 2024. Some experts believe that the phenom could still fetch a $600 million contract on the open market.

The teams that are often mentioned as potential suitors to land Ohtani have been the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, New York Mets, and San Diego Padres. However, a new team has been brought up by a National League executive as a potential landing spot: the Boston Red Sox.

"N.L. Executive long familiar with Shonei Ohtani believes he is interested in Boston, partly because of his relationship with New Balance CEO Jim Davis.Bosox problem:Masataka Yoshida has to DH, Ohtani off TJ must DH, Sox $ mostly going to pitching." - @pgammo

There are several reasons behind the connection between Ohtani and the Boston Red Sox with one of them being his relationship with the company New Balance and its CEO Jim Davis. As one of Ohtani's major endorsements, his deal with New Balance is worth an estimated $5 million, and given the fact that Davis is from Brookline, Massachusetts, and is heavily tied to the state, Red Sox can potentially land him.

Shohei Ohtani's relationship with Masataka Yoshida could also play a factor in his decision to sign with the Boston Red Sox

The other connection between Ohtani and the Red Sox comes in the form of outfielder and designated hitter Masataka Yoshida. The pair played together for Team Japan during the World Baseball Classic and have remained close friends throughout their careers. It's not difficult to imagine that playing alongside a friend such as Yoshida could tempt Ohtani to move east.

"Makes me happy that the Shohei Ohtani and Masataka Yoshida bromance is still going strong." - @tylermilliken_

All eyes will be focused on the Ohtani sweepstakes this offseason, and while his UCL injury may scare off some teams, the major players are expected to be lining up offers for the once-in-a-lifetime talent.

