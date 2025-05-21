MLB insider reveals chances Pirates make shocking Paul Skenes trade amid awful season

With the season already virtually lost, Paul Skenes' future with the Pittsburgh Pirates is up in the air. Many have speculated, including MLB insider Jeff Passan, that Pittsburgh might need to trade him. If they can't or won't field a competitive roster, Skenes should be moved.
It would give the Pirates an unprecedented haul, resetting the timeline and giving them a chance to do it again with a more rounded selection of talent.
However, one MLB insider revealed that there's apparently "no way" they'll trade the reigning NL Rookie of the Year.
"Paul Skenes is not getting traded," the source said on Wednesday, via the New York Post's Jon Heyman. "No way, no how,' is the way I heard it. While there’s a bit of logic to such a scenario, superstars just aren’t traded by anyone with 1 year service time and the Pirates remain determined to build around Skenes."
Skenes would be under team control for about five seasons and the cheapest player any team could add in terms of salary. However, a trade is likely not happening.
Paul Skenes reflects on dominant outing in loss
The Pirates fired their manager and are in last place in the NL Central. If not for the Colorado Rockies, they would've owned the worst record in the National League. They're at rock bottom, and despite getting a dominant game from Paul Skenes on Sunday, they still lost.
He went eight innings, yielded three hits, one run and recorded nine strikeouts against the Philadelphia Phillies. Because it was at home, the ninth inning wasn't needed in a 1-0 loss.
“Obviously, not everything is within my power," Skenes said on Monday, via SI. "Not everything is within any other individual in here's power. That's how we get going a little bit. Just control what we can control on an individual level. That's been my focus. That's always been my focus. That's probably been a little bit more difficult this last month or so, but there's nowhere else to go but to keep going. Just got to keep going."
Skenes has a 2.44 ERA and 0.94 WHIP but is 3-5 on the season.