After a relatively quiet offseason last time, the Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly going all out in 2023. They're looking to splurge on the top free agents in the market :Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Ohtani's free agency has been out in the open for quite some time now, as fans have been waiting for him to depart a failing Los Angeles Angels. Because of an expected surgery, Ohtani will be unable to pitch in 2024, but that will not take away his batting prowess at the plate.

As for the new name in the MLB, Yamamoto will be making his transfer from Japan's NPB to America. The 25-year-old is an exemplary talent, having already notched up three Sawamura awards (Japan's Cy Young award). The ace pitcher has a 75-30 record with an ERA of 1.72.

There are not many top teams who can afford even one of the two Japanese superstars, but that's not the case with the Dodgers. They seem to have enough in the tank to hand out luncrative deals for the pair, as per MlB insider Jon Heyman.

“The Dodgers love Yamamoto. They are the one team really thinking, ‘Maybe we can sign both Yamamoto and Ohtani,’” Heyman said.

As per projections, the duo would require combined contract values in excess of $700 million.

Will Yoshinobu Yamamoto want to share his limelight with Shohei Ohtani at the Dodgers?

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is just 25, but considering his prowess he's already one of the best pitchers in the world. His reason to travel across the ocean has been motivated by the intention of enjoying the same success and limelight in the MLB.

If he joins the same team as Ohtani's, it's almost expected that he won't have that. However, like Ohtani in 2017, as per reports, Yamamoto, too, prefers a West-coast team as his destination.

