Craig Counsell was a surprise managerial selection by the Chicago Cubs, but according to an MLB analyst, the Red Sox's manager Alex Cora can draw positives from the Counsell deal as he is set to hit free agency after the 2024 season. There will be plenty of suitors for Cora come the 2024 offseason, and Craig's $40 million contract with Chicago can only mean that Alex might get an even better contract.

"No manager is going to benefit more by Craig Counsell’s record five-year, $40 million contract than Alex Cora of the Boston Red Sox. He’s a free agent after the 2024 season, and he’ll have teams lined up around the Green Monster trying to sign him" - Bob Nightengale via USA Today

This offseason saw some managerial changes: Stephen Vogt was named the new manager of the Cleveland Guardians, Craig Counsell took over as manager of the Chicago Cubs, Ron Washington relocated to Angel Park, Bob Melvin relocated to San Francisco after being named the new manager of the Giants, and the Astros promoted bench coach Joe Espada to replace Dusty Baker as manager.

The 2023 MLB season was 47-year-old Alex Cora's fifth season leading the Red Sox. In addition to leading Boston to the 2018 World Series triumph, he has accumulated a 439-370 regular season record (a 54.3% winning percentage). Cora missed the 2020 season as he resigned due to his involvement in the Houston Astros sign-stealing incident.

"Alex Cora on @nameRedactedPod discussing offseason expectations for the Red Sox: “I do believe when opening day comes, you’re going to see the team and it’s going to be a complete team, and this is from Raffy to the 26th guy." Says fans shouldn’t expect to get hurt this offseason" - tylermilliken_

Alex Cora believes the Red Sox will be a stronger unit next season

Alex Cora, the manager of Boston, thinks his team will turn things around in 2024. The Red Sox made some rather big changes this offseason, firing Chaim Bloom before the 2023 season ended and appointing Craig Breslow as their new chief baseball officer. With free agency well underway, the onus is now on Breslow to construct a winning roster.

"The Red Sox have won their first series since August 18th-20th against the Yankees. Alex Cora has his 433rd win as Red Sox manager. That passes John Farrell for 6th in franchise history" - tylermilliken_

Trevor Story, in particular, has struggled since moving to Boston, but he will be taking his first extended break in nearly three years. Because of this, many people are enthusiastic about his future potential, and Red Sox fans can only dream of the breakout second half he experienced.

Jarren Duran is about to go on a make-or-break season, while Rafael Devers is also anticipated to recover after an unusually quiet season.

