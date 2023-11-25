In a recent interview with MLB.com experts, one insider revealed that there could be a 'dark horse' in the race for Shohei Ohtani's signature this winter.

The Japanese two-way star is undoubtedly the best baseball player in the world right now and there are several MLB teams in his pursuit. However, while the majority of the baseball world has been focused on the frontrunners of the race, one MLB insider believes that the Boston Red Sox could be a surprise contender.

The widely perceived frontrunners in the Ohtani race are the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants, primarily because they have the means and it is believed that he would want to remain on the West Coast. However, if he were to widen his horizons, the Boston Red Sox could be a potential target on the East Coast who could be looking to make a statement.

They have been quiet since Craig Breslow's appointment and could turn out to be a dark horse, according to MLB's Mark Feinsand:

"The Red Sox have fallen out of the limelight in Boston, so what better way to get back into the headlines than to sign the best player in baseball? Ohtani is said to love hitting at Fenway Park."

Shohei Ohtani's impeccable record at Fenway Park

While MLB insider Mark Feinsand singled out the Boston Red Sox as the potential "dark horse" in the race for Shohei Ohtani's signature, his central reason was the former Los Angeles Angels star's record at Fenway Park.

In the two games he's started there, Ohtani recorded 14 strikeouts over nine innings while allowing only a single run. His hitting record is not bad either and it is possible that he could have a soft spot for the team due to his success in their stadium.

Shohei Ohtani started his professional baseball career in the NPB and made the move to the MLB in 2018, signing with the Los Angeles Angels.

Since then, he has established himself as the most valuable player in more ways than one, which has left teams scrambling for his signature upon free agency. The two-time AL MVP is expected to sign the biggest contract ever seen in baseball this winter and we could well be heading for a surprise.

