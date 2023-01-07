Bryan Reynolds, an All-Star center fielder for the Pittsburgh Pirates, made a formal trade request earlier this month after the two parties were unable to come to terms on an extension.

Here, the Pirates hold the most sway. Reynolds' contract will be managed by the team, and they don't appear to be interested in trading him.

Far before Reynolds asked for a trade, his price had been referred to as "astronomical." That makes perfect sense. His historical ratings of 126 wRC+ and 127 OPS+ make him an immediate upgrade for any squad.

TSN Baseball insider Steve Phillips offered insight into the situation via the MLB Network.

"He hasn't been shopping Bryan Reynolds around, but it hasn't stopped people from calling...and the calls are significant."

MLB Network @MLBNetwork



provides insight into the trade market for the Pirates' outfielder.



#MLBNHotStove | @LaurenShehadi "He hasn't been shopping Bryan Reynolds around, but it hasn't stopped people from calling...and the calls are significant." @StevePhillipsGM provides insight into the trade market for the Pirates' outfielder. "He hasn't been shopping Bryan Reynolds around, but it hasn't stopped people from calling...and the calls are significant."@StevePhillipsGM provides insight into the trade market for the Pirates' outfielder. #MLBNHotStove | @LaurenShehadi https://t.co/p9VRuuG6E4

Some of the best landing spots for Bryan Reynolds

Reynolds is a tradeable asset for the Yankees now that their top left-field option is no longer an option. The Yankees would have liked to retain Andrew Benintendi, who they recently acquired in a midseason trade, but the Chicago White Sox's free agent agreement saw him return to the American League Central.

Given that they traded three solid prospects to get the outfielder and that he wasn't even healthy during the postseason stretch, the Yankees must be feeling the pain of losing Benintendi to free agency.

"Yankees eye Pirates' Bryan Reynolds amid ‘unrealistic asks’" - JimmySherlock10

Former Giants prospect Reynolds was traded to Pittsburgh over five years ago in exchange for Andrew McCutchen. The Giants ought to be aware of Reynolds' potential since he was selected in the second round of the 2016 draft, tore up the minor leagues, and played in the 2017 All-Star Futures Game.

It wouldn't hurt to think about that possibility again right now. After San Francisco re-signed Joc Pederson and signed free agent Mitch Haniger, it now looks less plausible.

Yukon•Sean•Cornelius @SkylesDavis SF Giants should trade and get Bryan Reynolds back, everyday CF and a much better option than Yaz/Slater. SF Giants should trade and get Bryan Reynolds back, everyday CF and a much better option than Yaz/Slater.

"SF Giants should trade and get Bryan Reynolds back, everyday CF and a much better option than Yaz/Slater." - SkylesDavis

Reynolds' favorite destination was the Red Sox, according to former MLB general manager Jim Bowden, when his trade request was made known earlier this month. It is encouraging to hear that the Red Sox are genuinely interested in signing talented players rather than just trading for them or letting them leave.

"Devers and Story make a good left side of the infield. If I were the RedSox, I'd trade and extend Bryan Reynolds, moving Kike to 2B." - MLBeFUN1

MLBeFUN @MLBeFUN1 #devers #bryanreynolds twitter.com/JeffPassan/sta… Jeff Passan @JeffPassan BREAKING: Star third baseman Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox are finalizing an 11-year, $331 million contract, sources familiar with the agreement tell ESPN.



The deal is not done. The physical process hasn't started. But in the end, Devers is expected to remain in Boston. BREAKING: Star third baseman Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox are finalizing an 11-year, $331 million contract, sources familiar with the agreement tell ESPN.The deal is not done. The physical process hasn't started. But in the end, Devers is expected to remain in Boston. Devers and Story make a good left side of the infield. If I were the @RedSox , I'd trade and extend Bryan Reynolds, moving Kike to 2B. Way too many media folk saying the Red Sox don't have a SS which is absurd. @MLB Network @MLB Devers and Story make a good left side of the infield. If I were the @RedSox, I'd trade and extend Bryan Reynolds, moving Kike to 2B. Way too many media folk saying the Red Sox don't have a SS which is absurd. @MLBNetwork @MLB #devers #bryanreynolds twitter.com/JeffPassan/sta…

After finishing last in the AL East, Boston should make filling their outfield deficiencies a primary priority. Most of the top free agent choices have already left the market, making a Reynolds trade even more necessary.

Poll : 0 votes