The Yankees, who are still in need of an outfielder, are among the teams that have shown a constant interest in Pirates star Bryan Reynolds. Reynolds, who will turn 28 later this month, asked for a trade earlier this summer, but the Pirates are not required to do so. He has been a sought-after trade target for several years, and Pittsburgh has consistently set a high asking price.

New York seems to be waiting impatiently for that asking price to decrease. Aaron Hicks and super-utility player Oswaldo Cabrera are New York's two internal alternatives for left field.

After baseball pundits revealed that New York was interested in signing Bryan Reynolds from the Pirates, fans showcased a mixed response. The Bryan Reynolds deal can only go down if there is a trade, meaning a left fielder from the Yankee bench would have to leave for Pittsburgh.

Outfield depth is slim and rolling with Hicks as the "everyday" outfielder is going to show its ugly faces.



"I think this is a no-brainer for the Yankees... Outfield depth is slim and rolling with Hicks as the 'everyday' outfielder is going to show its ugly faces... I think with the lineup currently constructed, the Yankees don't come close to the best team in baseball."

The Yankees are on a rampage to increase their roster depth

In 2022, Reynolds, then 27 years old, hit a career-high 27 home runs. He has a contract with the team for $6.75 million in 2023, and his free agency won't start until after the 2025 season.

Throughout the offseason, the Yankees have been connected to several left-fielders. Left field is a question mark with Harrison Bader at the center and Aaron Judge at the right. Giancarlo Stanton might play some left field this year, but New York might keep him as the designated hitter in 2023. If a trade were to be made, Bryan Reynolds would probably fit New York's left fielder profile.

"Easy to like him—but not worth backing up the truck and unloading too many significant assets yet. I need to see more of Cabrera before I become desperate."

As general manager Brian Cashman seeks to fill the vacuum left by Andrew Benintendi, who signed a five-year contract with the White Sox stipulated at $75 million, New York is still linked to Reynolds.

With the offseason rundown and the 2023 season nearing, all trade deals will have to go down by mid-January, after which it will become difficult for a management team to lure in a player of their choice.

