Eric Hosmer is reportedly very close to signing a deal with the Chicago Cubs. Hosmer is one of the top remaining free agents who brings a wealth of experience to his new team. As a 12 year veteran of the MLB, Hosmer provides an excellent presence in the clubhouse as well as on the field.

Hosmer started last season with the San Diego Padres and ended it with the Boston Red Sox. He played in only 104 games in 2022, but still put up respectable numbers with a batting average of .268.

Jon Heyman reported that the talks between Eric Hosmer and the Chicago Cubs are nearing a conclusion via Twitter.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Eric Hosmer, Cubs are close to a deal Eric Hosmer, Cubs are close to a deal

While the contract details will be the ultimate indicator, this appears to be a quality signing by the Cubs.

The Chicago Cubs adding Eric Hosmer shows their commitment to imrpoving via free agency

Cubs Introduce Dansby Swanson

The biggest signing the Cubs have made thus far is unequivocally Dansby Swanson, formerly of the Atlanta Braves. Swanson is a bonefide All-Star level player that you can build a team around. Hosmer might not be as flashy of a player at this point in his career, but he could still be valuable to the team.

This highlight package posted to YouTube shows the best plays from Eric Hosmer in 2022.

The Cubs are trying to build a playoff roster and have to hope that the addition of Hosmer will be worth the cost.

