MLB insider shares his bold prediction on the Phillies' season and pitching rotation

The Philadelphia Phillies came into the 2025 regular season as one of the top contenders in the National League yet again. The club is loaded with talent and should undoubtedly be in the mix when the postseason rolls around. Despite their top-tier roster, the Phillies are not a club that is often discussed in conversations regarding the top contenders for the World Series.

Ad

This is something at MLB insider Ken Rosenthal discussed in the latest episode of Foul Territory. Rosenthal discussed the idea of the Philadelphia Phillies being overlooked when it comes to being considered legitimate World Series contenders due to the attention given to the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Thanks to a core roster that features the likes of Zack Wheeler, Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, and Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia has been dominant so far this season. While it is still early this year, the Phils are sitting atop the National League East with a 7-2 record, proving why they should be considered a true threat for the title.

"The Phillies still have a consistent strong core. It's a group that's getting older admittedly, but at the same time they're really good. There's no question they're really good," Rosenthal said.

Ad

While Philadelphia's roster is getting older, they are still incredibly potent. That being said, Rosenthal believes that one of their major offseason acquisitions could be an X-factor for them this year. In an under-the-radar move this offseason, the Phillies acquired Jesus Luzardo from the Miami Marlins, a trade that has already been paying off this season.

"What is really interesting about them right now, is that if Jesus Luzardo is as good as he has shown early and can stay healthy, then a rotation that we already thought was really good, is that much better. Then it becomes a really intriguing thought for October... The Philiies will have an interesting mix if most of those pitchers can stay healthy," Rosenthal continued.

Ad

"I don't know that they're overlooked but they're really good. Would it shock me to see them in the World Series? No, it would not," Rosenthal added.

The Philadelphia Phillies may need to bolster their bullpen if they are going to make a World Series run

The Phils are one of the deepest teams in baseball, however, if there is an area that could be a cause for concern, it's their bullpen. One of their most notable moves this offseason was the signing of former Toronto Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano, who has struggled early on this year.

While it is still early in the year and Romano could turn things around, the early results are concerning. Through 4.0 innings of work, Romano has posted a 15.75 ERA after surrendering 7 total runs in those appearances. If he cannot tighten things up, Philadelphia may need to explore the reliever market if they are going to make some noise in the postseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lyndon Suvanto Lyndon is a Journalist covering Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. An international handball player with Team Canada, Lyndon has traveled across the globe representing club and country. He also completed his studies at NAIT (Northern Alberta Institute of Technology) and Universite de Poitiers.



Author of the book "The Great Baseball Road Trip," Lyndon was able to combine his three favorite things: writing, sports, and travel! In the book he traveled across the USA for 66 days, visiting all 30 MLB stadiums, and creating one life-changing experience.



A Blue Jays fan, one of his favorite memories came during the 2015 ALDS when Jose Bautista hit his now-iconic bat-flip home run off the Rangers. Know More