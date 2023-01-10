Bryan Reynolds, an All-Star outfielder for the Pittsburgh Pirates, is unlikely to be traded to the New York Yankees. Reynolds' contract extension talks with the Pirates are not close to being successful after he turned down their six-year, $75 million offer and asked to be traded.

Teams claim that Pittsburgh still has an excessively high asking price for Reynolds as they think he will start the season with the Pirates.

"Don’t anticipate any other major moves by the Yankees before spring training" - BobKlap

The 27-year-old Reynolds, who is under team control until 2025, blasted a career-high 27 home runs in 2022. Yanks general manager Brian Cashman has certainly finished haggling for the time being, even though the player would look fine in pinstripes.

The Yankees look set with their roster

Even though Cashman was unable to convince the Pirates to part with Reynolds, the general manager had a strong offseason. In addition to first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who received a two-year, $40 million contract, he also re-signed American League MVP and new club captain Aaron Judge. Judge was given a record-breaking nine-year, $360 million contract.

Carlos Rodon, a left-hander, was one of the top pitchers available and was signed by New York to a six-year, $162 million deal. A two-year, $11.5 million deal with former New York reliever Tommy Kahnle helped the outfit upgrade their bullpen.

"Volpe, Cabrera and Peraza need to be on the major league roster for the Yankees in 2023." - jrgaillot

Harrison Bader, a local player, was a major boost for New York in the outfield. Bader joined the Yanks at the end of the regular season and provided a spark in the postseason, hitting five home runs and driving in six runs in nine games.

Their pitching is a distillation of some of the rawest abilities in the game. In 2022, the group's combined ERA was 3.30, ranking second in the AL. Leading the charge were starters Gerrit Cole and Nestor Cortes. Cole made a league-high 33 starts, while Cortes made 28 starts and had a career-high ERA of 2.44. Cortes also earned his first All-Star selection.

With a stacked roster, it will be interesting to see how the Bombers pan out this upcoming season.

