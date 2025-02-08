MLB insider sheds light on Cubs' pursuit of Kyle Tucker extension and Dylan Cease trade 

The Chicago Cubs have been making moves this offseason and one of the biggest trades led them to acquire Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros. They also traded for closer Ryan Pressly from the Astros. The club still seems set to continue adding players, with some rumors tying them to land free agent third baseman Alex Bregman and trade for starting pitcher Dylan Cease from the San Diego Padres.

This comes on the heels of Chicago not being able to make the postseason in 2024. Now it seems they are improving upon to make sure the same doesn't happen again in 2025.

Jon Morosi opens up on the possibility of Kyle Tucker signing an extension

MLB insider Jon Morosi appeared on Friday's segment of "MLB Network", where he discussed several things happening in Chicago, especially Kyle Tucker, who'll become a free agent after this season.

With the likes of Juan Soto and Shohei Ohtani signing $700M+ deals in free agency, Tucker sees himself in the same stratosphere; therefore, the possibility of him foregoing free agency for extension seems unlikely. Morosi thinks so as well.

"Kyle Tucker is the man to watch with the Cubs this season following that blockbuster trade with the Houston Astros," Morosi said. "Now, a really important question — I actually checked on this last night. How much optimism is there for the Cubs to get Tucker signed long-term before Opening Day?

"I was told, Lauren, not a lot, just because Kyle Tucker knows exactly what's out there with the Juan Soto deal and free agency. So, I would expect this is how it's going to look for the Cubs this year. But they've got a lot of work to do to sign Kyle Tucker long-term," he added.

Jon Morosi sheds light on potential reunion of Cubs with Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease was drafted by the Cubs in the sixth round of the 2014 MLB draft. However, they traded him to the White Sox alongside Eloy Jiménez, Matt Rose and Bryant Flete in exchange for Jose Quintana.

Over a decade later, they aim to bring him back this season via trade with the San Diego Padres.

"But this is the area where we have heard some rumblings, at least, about the potential return of Dylan Cease to his original organization," Morosi said. "He was originally a Cub before he went to the South Side. The Cubs are one of the teams that have been talking with the Padres about Cease. No deal is close, but again, stay tuned.

"Why are they active in the Cease conversation? They have, Lauren, one of the best prospect lists of any team in Major League Baseball," he added.

With so many things happening on the north side of baseball, expect Chicago to do well in 2025.

