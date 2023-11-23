One of the biggest names on the free agent market is Japanese phenom Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The 25-year-old pitcher has officially been posted by his NPB team, the Orix Buffaloes, giving teams a unique opportunity to sign the talented player earlier than typically possible.

Even though Yoshinobu Yamamoto has not yet signed with an MLB team, he has learned about the widespread influence of the major leagues. A report came out following his posting by the Orix Buffaloes saying that Yamamoto preferred to play on an MLB team that had other Japanese players.

"Yoshinobu Yamamoto reportedly wants to play on an MLB team with other Japanese players, per @Yahoo_JAPAN_PR" - @TalkinBaseball_

In the wake of his posting, many fans and experts felt that his relationships with other Japanese MLB players, such as Kodai Senga of the New York Mets, could give them an edge in the free agent market.

The report that came out saying he preferred to play with other Japanese players sent fans into a frenzy of both frustration and nervous excitement. Reportedly, Yamamoto has close relationships with the San Diego Padres' Yu Darvish and Masataka Yoshida of the Boston Red Sox.

"Re: that Yamamoto story, the reality is that he would have no problem playing with a fellow Japanese player, but is certainly not limiting himself to that. That story is being blown up beyond what I understand to be the reality." - @martinonyc

Andy Martino of SNY has since taken to social media to clarify the report that Yamamoto preferred to play with other Japanese players.

"That story is being blown up beyond what I understand to be the reality," Martino explained.

Martino added that the young pitcher would not limit himself to only teams that featured Japanese players.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto remains one of the most sought-after pitchers on the market

Whether or not the initial report about Yamamoto preferring to sign with teams that have Japanese players is true or not, it will not prevent interested parties from lining up to bid on the potential superstar. Yamamoto has been heavily linked to the New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Boston Red Sox.

The 25-year-old has accomplished nearly everything during his time in Japan, winning the Pacific League MVP twice, the Eiji Sawamura Award (similar to the Cy Young Award) three times, and the Japanese Triple Crown three times as the leader in wins, ERA, and strikeouts.

