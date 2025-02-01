MLB insider sleuths Padres' troubling reality behind Michael King’s $7,750,000 deal; sheds light on Dylan Cease’s Chicago Cubs, New York Mets links

The San Diego Padres avoided an arbitration hearing for starting pitcher Michael King after agreeing on a one-year $7,750,000 deal for the 2025 season on Friday. The deal also includes a $15 million option for an additional year.

The deal has a $3 million signing bonus with a $1 million salary and a $3.75 million buyout. The buyout figure could further escalate by $250,000 depending on the number of starts King makes in the 2025 season.

MLB insider Robert Murray shared his thoughts on King's contract with the Padres to highlight the financial issues in San Diego, marking a quiet offseason for the NL West team. On "The Baseball Insiders" podcast, Murray said (14:50 onwards):

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"That deal spoke volumes about their financial situation. Their financial situation right now is not good. Their offseason actions speak of it because you know how aggressive A. J. Preller is in the market.

"He is probably the most aggressive GM in baseball and to see him sitting on the sidelines this entire offseason is not in his nature. It is probably really bugging him, seeing very talented players that you would typically be in on not come to San Diego."

Padres ace Dylan Cease is heading into the final year of his contract in 2025 and avoided arbitration after agreeing to a $13.75 million contract in January. Cease's name has been the subject of trade talks this offseason and Murray shed light on reports of a potential move to the Chicago Cubs or the New York Mets.

"The rumors about him have been rampant all offseason," Murray added (13:30 onwards). "We've seen him mentioned in different trade rumors here. I would not rule out a trade, but I don't think we're getting close. We've seen the Cubs linked, the Mets linked. The Mets. I don't know if there's a match there quite yet. The Cubs, I'm kind of in the same boat there.

"I'm struggling to see it match as of this point. So I'm not rolling up a train to either one of those teams because things can change. But as of this point, I don't believe anything is imminent there."

MLB insider names potential free agent targets for Padres amid Dylan Cease's trade rumors

Robert Murray feels that Dylan Cease is one of the best right-handed pitchers in the league and believes the 29-year-old will attract attention from plenty of teams. The MLB insider is uncertain if Cease will be traded before Spring Training but doesn't see his future with the Padres given their financial worries.

According to The New York Post's Jon Heyman, the Padres could take a dip in the free agency market with Cease's future with the team uncertain. Heyman mentioned Nick Pivetta and Jack Flaherty as potential options for the Padres, with the latter coming off a World Series-winning season with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback