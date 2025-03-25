MLB insider snubs Tarik Skubal, Garret Crochet in bold 2025 AL Cy Young prediction

Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal and new Boston Red Sox starting pitcher are two of the top favorites to win the Cy Young Award in the American League in 2025 after their dominant campaign last year. However, MLB insider Ken Rosenthal has predicted Logan Gilbert of the Seattle Mariners to pip the two left-handers to the coveted award this season.

Tarik Skubal was the unanimous choice for the 2024 AL Cy Young Award after winning a Triple Crown with the Detroit Tigers. Meanwhile, Garrett Crochet produced a breakthrough campaign with the Chicago White Sox in his first year as a starting pitcher. Meanwhile, Logan Gilbert was the top performer of a vaunted Seattle Mariners rotation last season.

Therefore, Ken Rosenthal believes Logan Gilbert could continue his progress over the past few years and win the AL Cy Young Award this year. Rosenthal, a senior writer for The Athletic, said on the Fair Territory podcast on Monday.

"For American League Cy Young, I'm going off the board a little bit here. Tarik Skubal, of course, is the chalk; the obvious choice. Garrett Crochet is going to get some attention, preseason at least, as well. But I'm going to go with a guy who led the major league in innings last year and was fourth in the majors in opponent OPS, which is a stat that for pitchers, I think, is quite revealing," Rosenthal said.

"That guy is Logan Gilbert of the Seattle Mariners. He's going into his age-28 season. He's someone who seems to be getting better and better," Rosenthal continued. "He's on a staff, of course, that is extremely talented, and I just believe this is the year that he's going to take another step forward and become a legitimate Cy Young type."

Logan Gilbert led the MLB with 33 starts for the Mariners, 208.2 innings pitched, and 0.887 WHIP. He finished sixth in the AL Cy Young race last season.

MLB insider likens Tarik Skubal with Hall of Famer Bob Gibson

Tarik Skubal won the 2024 AL Cy Young Award (Image Source: IMAGN)

Veteran MLB insider Buster Olney believes Tarik Skubal can be considered the best starting pitcher in the major leagues right now.

He compared the imposing presence of the Detroit Tigers ace with former St. Louis Cardinals legend Dob Gibson, on the Baseball Isn't Boring podcast on Monday.

"He is in the conversation for the best pitcher on the planet right now," Olney said.

"He's so much fun to watch because you can feel the presence where he's just in attack mode. I think he's the closest thing to what you, and I saw as kids with Bob Gibson, or at least read about him.

Gibson played 17 seasons for the Cardinals, from 1957 to 1975, and claimed two World Series titles. He was a nine-time All-Star and won two Cy Young awards in the National League, as well as an MVP in 1968. He was voted into the Hall of Fame in 1981.

