MLB insider speculates on Justin Turner's future as free agency remains a mystery

Justin Turner is 40. At this stage, most baseball players call it a day, drawing curtains and getting into different endeavors. However, the former Boston Red Sox star is adamant about returning in 2025 after hitting .259 along with 11 home runs and 59 RBIs last season.

While he may have expressed his desire to return, teams aren't quite lining up to take up his services. According to MLB insider, Robert Murray, even the Seattle Mariners are no longer in the running to re-sign Turner, especially after acquiring Jorge Polanco.

"I thought a return to the Mariners made some sense," Murray said on Baseball Insiders podcast (24:50 onwards). "There was some interest at the start of the offseason, but with them getting Polanco back, I don’t necessarily know if they have the funds or the need to go out and do that.

"Turner’s market, to me, is a mystery. I don’t know. Part of me wonders if he could end up entertaining a return to — I don’t know — say the Mets, but I’m not sure if that’s the most likely scenario either."

Murray even floated the idea of the New York Yankees signing him, as they need an infielder, but there's nothing solid there. Not to mention, to be with the Yankees, Justin Turner would need to shave off his beard, which is why it's likely not happening.

Robert Murray threw light on what veterans like Justin Turner should expect this offseason

With spring training fast approaching, most teams have lined up their rosters. However, there are several veterans still on the free agent market, like Justin Turner and Lance Lynn, eyeing to return.

Robert Murray added to the conversation on what the veterans should be expecting now at this stage of the offseason.

"There’s just a lot of uncertainty with these veteran players, and with that uncertainty comes some anxiousness as the offseason wears on —especially as spring training gets here," Murray said.

"We could see some of these veteran guys take lesser deals. I don’t think Turner is going to be one of them, or Lynn, but I think some other players will be candidates for that, for sure."

In any case, Turner's market is relatively short, so he may have to sign a minor league deal with an invitation to spring.

