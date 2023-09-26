MLB superstar Shohei Ohtani's free agency is just around the corner. It seems that the battle to sign the two-way player could be a coast-to-coast affair.

While appearing on the "Foul Territory" podcast, reporter Ken Rosenthal said that the LA Angels' cross-town rivals, LA Dodgers, could be one of the frontrunners to sign Ohtani. However, he reasoned that the New York Mets could also vie for the Japanese national.

He said:

"I still think it comes to LA vs. New York"

The Dodgers, a perennial powerhouse, appeared and won the World Series in 2020. They also boast a roster replete with talent. The Mets, on the other hand, are seeking to bolster their lineup and make a serious run at championship glory.

Rosenthal said:

"Steve Cohen has deep pockets and a desire to win. I can't see him just sitting this one out."

Landing Ohtani could be a seismic shift for either franchise, offering both an elite hitter and a top-tier pitcher when fully healthy.

What are possible destinations for Angels' $600,000,000 star Shohei Ohtani?

Shohei Ohtani has been predicted to command a whopping $600,000,000 price tag. This is not a surprise since he is one of the most influential players of the present generation.

However, Ohtani was recently injured and underwent surgery on his right UCL. The more intricate details of this surgery remain unknown. As of now, it seems that Shohei Ohtani will be unable to pitch until 2025.

Ken Rosenthal gave a couple of options for Ohtani's destination. He reiterated that the Dodgers have been a favorite for a long time. After letting go of Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer, the Mets can also afford to sign Ohtani.

Among other teams, the Mariners and the Rangers were also mentioned as possiblities. The Giants might try to add Ohtani to their roster as well.

Rosenthal clearly ruled out the Yankees as a possible destination, saying that he could not foresee Ohtani going to that franchise.