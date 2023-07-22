After the 2023 season, Shohei Ohtani will see his one-year $30 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels expire. A such, he is expected to draw contract offers in the realm of $500 million when he finally hits the market.

Long term issues with the Angels have turned any possibility of him remaining with the team highly unlikely. In addition to the front office appearing lukewarm on a long-term deal, the franchise has not won a playoff game since 2009, and Shohei Ohtani, understandably wants to go to a team that has a chance to win a World Series in the next five seasons.

Anaheim Sports @AnaheimSports1

Shohei Ohtani throws strikeout number 3 with a 87.9 MPH cutter during the 2nd inning against Tucupita Marcano of the Pirates at the Big A.

Credit: Ballys

With these considerations in mind, a theory has recently emerged that the team might trade their superstar. Hypothetically, this would allow the Los Angeles Angels to ensure that they can at least get something for the departing star.

But at least one MLB analyst has spoken out against this theory. Ben Verlander, brother of New York Mets hurler Justin Verlander, has long been a fan of Shohei Ohtani. Lately, Verlander has become one of the most steadfast deniers that the Angels will trade Ohtani. On a recent episode on his podcast, Flippin Bats, Ben told co-host Alex Curry:

"He's here to stay! Here to Stay! This is not his last start as an Angels player"

Verlander's comments came ahead of Ohtani's scheduled start against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday. Although Ohtani surrendered four home runs, his team was able to hold on to the victory by a score of 8-5. With the Angels now having won four in a row, perhaps Verlander's theory is back up that he will not be departing Anaheim before or on the August 1 MLB trade deadline.

Los Angeles Angels need to remember the value that Shohei Ohtani brings

The owner of the team, Arte Moreno, has already come on record stating that he does not want to be remembered as the owner who greenlighted the trade of the best player ever.

While this is true, the effect that having a player like Shohei Ohtani has had on the value of the Angels franchise is more than anyone can measure. In all likelyhood, the Angels will cling on to their superstar for as long as they possibly can do so.

