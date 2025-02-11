MLB insider ties Nolan Arenado's future to 2 American League East contenders

As the dawn of a new season beckons, the Nolan Arenado trade saga continues. The star third baseman has now been linked to two American League East clubs ahead of the 2025 season. Arenado previously garnered interest from the Houston Astros early this offseason—however, the hot corner star invoked his no-trade clause as a way to refuse the team's offer.

In the most recent edition of "MLB Tonight," insider Mark Feinsand discussed how Arenado's future in the league might look like. The pundit shared that there have been rumblings that the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox are still on the hunt for the third baseman.

"I would be surprised if Nolan Arenado is still a Cardinal come Opening Day," Feinsand said. "Boston is a team wherein I believe he would waive the no-trade clause. The Yankees are also still kicking the tires to see if the acquisition cost for the third baseman is still low enough. I'm not ruling them out just yet," he added. (1:50 onwards)

"Boston and New York are two teams to keep an eye on. But as we get to Opening Day, I think there's going to be more urgency on the Cardinals part to get something done. If Arenado opens the season in St. Louis, that's just a bad situation for both sides."

MLB insider believes Cardinals young stars would prosper after Nolan Arenado moves

Continuing on the interview, Feinsand expressed his faith in young prospects Jordan Walker and Nolan Gorman to step up at third base if and when Nolan Arenado moves on from the Cardinals.

"They have Jordan Walker and Nolan Gorman who can fill the third base role. Walker played out of position in the outfield and have not taken kindly to the position shift. Maybe moving him to a position where he's comfortable at would make him realize the potential that we know he possesses."

In his four years in St. Louis, Nolan Arenado has been selected to three All-Star teams, won two Gold Gloves, and claimed a Silver Slugger Award. After a stellar 2022 season wherein he finished third in the NL MVP voting, his career has stagnated in the past two years as he produced the lowest complete season fWAR of his career in 2023.

