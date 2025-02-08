  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB insider warns Red Sox of pitfalls in acquiring Nolan Arenado

MLB insider warns Red Sox of pitfalls in acquiring Nolan Arenado

By Krutik Jain
Modified Feb 08, 2025 05:48 GMT
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Colorado Rockies - Source: Imagn
MLB insider warns Red Sox of pitfalls in acquiring Nolan Arenado - Source: Imagn

MLB insider Robert Murray was very blunt in his assessment of the Boston Red Sox being tied to rumors of them possibly trading for third baseman Nolan Arenado from the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Cardinals have been interacting all offseason long with several teams, especially the Red Sox, New York Yankees, and the LA Dodgers to move Arenado, who still has three years and $74 million on his eight-year, $260 million contract signed in Feb. 2019.

During Friday's episode of The Baseball Insiders podcast, Murray didn't like the Red Sox potentially bringing on Arenado through trade.

"If I were the Red Sox, I would not pursue Nolan Arenado," Murray said (18:16 onwards). "I would not be involved in it. I would not even consider it because it just feels like it's going to do more harm than good, and you're blocking some prime players."
also-read-trending Trending

Murray also pinpointed reasons why he felt so, highlighting the downside of the potential trade.

"Even the thought of having to move Tristan Casas or play him less in order to put Arenado in your lineup or defensively makes no sense," he added. "The Red Sox have had a puzzling offseason. It's been disappointing. Obviously, they made some good moves by acquiring Garrett Crochet and Wilyer Abreu, but they still have more to do.
"If the other moves they make include Arenado, that would make this offseason a failure in my eyes. I've been very straight-up about the fact that the Red Sox should not do it."
youtube-cover

Cardinals back on table with three teams to move Nolan Arenado

Apart from his hefty contract, Nolan Arenado's no-trade clause has also put the Cardinals in a tight spot. Earlier this offseason, they were almost close to sending Arenado to Houston; however, the third baseman rejected the deal.

John Denton of MLB.com reported on Thursday that with no progress in Arenado trade talks with the Cincinnati Reds, the Cardinals have again gone back to Red Sox, Yankees and Dodgers to possibly restructure the deals and get rid of him.

There's no report that says that the Cardinals are willing to eat some of Arenado's salary, but the rumors suggest that without it, no team will care to trade for the third baseman.

Let's see whether Nolan Arenado stays in St. Louis or heads to new destination in 2025.

Quick Links

Edited by Brad Taningco
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी