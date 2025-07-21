MLB investigating Braves’ Eddie Perez after alleged threatening gestures towards Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr.

New York Yankees star Jazz Chisholm Jr. drew the ire of the Atlanta Braves assistant coach Eddie Perez following their series win. What started as heated arguments during Saturday night’s game has since turned into an investigation by the MLB.Things unfolded during the sixth inning when Chisholm Jr. was relaying signs to teammate Anthony Volpe during his at-bat. Braves’ Eddie Perez was upset with Chisholm Jr.’s actions and was seen mouthing off at him while pointing to his head.His actions were considered a threat by the New York Yankees' second baseman, who didn’t seem to calm down even after returning to the dugout. The tipping helped the pinstripes gain momentum during the game, with Volpe hitting a sacrifice fly that allowed Giancarlo Stanton to score, and Trent Grisham to advance to 2B.While Jazz Chisholm Jr. did not comment on the incident, Braves assistant coach denied making any threatening gestures to the 2B. He said that he wanted the 27-year-old to think about his actions on the field, and nothing more.“I just wanted him to be smart, that’s all it was. Use his head. I have a lot of respect for that guy, I like him, but I guess he didn’t like what I had to say and got upset with me. It wasn’t threatening. I just wanted him to play smart out there.”Even Yankees broadcasters Michael Kay and Joe Girardi believed that Perez threatened Jazz Chisholm Jr. to be hit in the head next time, saying it’s not acceptable. Yankees manager Aaron Boone expressed that he hopes that it was just trash-talking and not a threatening gesture towards his player.“I hope it didn’t (have to do with throwing at his head), because obviously there’s no place for that. That’s certainly something that would not be OK. I hope he didn’t mean anything like that by it, because that would deserve some looking into.”Yankees third base coach Luis Rojas was seen trying to calm down Jazz Chisholm Jr. following the incident, but in vain. Chisholm Jr. vented to his teammates, including Aaron Judge, by mimicking Perez’s actions from the dugout.Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s actions fall under legal rule by MLBJazz Chisholm Jr. [Source: Imagn]Relaying signs during a game is ruled legal by Major League Baseball, unless it is done using electronic devices. While this might be upsetting for a rival team, the actions themselves are not illegal.Following the game, Aaron Boone said that every team tries to gain an advantage using whatever is in their arsenal.“Look, every team now, from the start of the year to the end, you’re trying to find little advantages out there. You’re trying to find little ways to help you win a ballgame. So that’s all within the parameters of the rules.”“Every team we play against is no different, and we’re not, either. You’re constantly trying to find advantages where you can and where they present themselves in a certain game, and that’s all good.”However, this was the second time that the NY Yankees were caught relaying signs this season. Their no-so-subtle actions also frustrated the Seattle Mariners during their faceoff vs. Andres Munoz on July 10 at Yankee Stadium.