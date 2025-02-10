MLB legend Barry Bonds drops 1-word message after Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl triumph

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs' dream of an unprecedented Super Bowl three-peat ended on Sunday after the two-time defending champions were dethroned by the Philadelphia Eagles in Super LIX.

The Eagles, who were defeated by the Chiefs in the marquee clash in 2023, exacted revenge with a dominant 40-22 win after shutting down Kansas in the first two quarters.

MLB icon Barry Bonds reacted to the Eagles' dominant performance to win a second Super Bowl title.

"Congratulations," Bonds wrote in his Instagram story with a poster of the Eagles' Super Bowl win.

The Eagles headed in the contest in New Orleans as slight underdogs, despite their strong run this season as the Chiefs were playing their fifth Super Bowl in six years and are known to rise in big games.

However, three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, whose stellar resume at just 29 years has started comparisons with the legendary Tom Brady, had the worst Super Bowl game of his career.

Instead, it was Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts who came in clutch for the team. Hurts, who was the star for Philadelphia in their 38-35 Super Bowl loss two years ago, had another commanding performance to complete the revenge for the Eagles. He was named the Super Bowl MVP for his dominance.

Barry Bonds's legacy honored by San Francisco

While the MLB Hall of Fame continues to elude Barry Bonds, the baseball icon received another massive honor from San Francisco. The seven-time MVP represented the San Francisco Giants for more than a decade and Mayor Daniel Lurie rewarded his legacy by announcing Feb. 5, as “Barry Bonds Day” in San Francisco.

“I am extremely honored to receive the recognition and proclamation from Mayor Lurie and the City and County of San Francisco,” Bonds said last week. “Today is a celebration of not only my 22-year career but of the fans and the community who have supported me and cheered for me over the years. 2/5/25 is a wonderful reminder that I proudly wore number 25 in a city that I love and in front of so many fans whom I call family.”

Last year, the Bay Area celebrated Bonds' godfather and MLB Hall of Famer, Willie Mays, after former Mayor London Breed declared Feb. 4, as “Willie Mays Day.”

