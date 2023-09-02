Baltimore Orioles closer Felix Bautista has been on the IL since Aug. 26 with a UCL injury. The team has not disclosed how serious it is, but many believe he will not pitch another game this season.

Bautista has been one of baseball's most consistent closers this season, appearing in 56 games and compiling a 1.48 ERA with 110 strikeouts and 33 saves.

Legendary pitcher John Smoltz joined Ben Verlander on the "Flippin' Bats" podcast to discuss what the injury means to the ballclub's future. Smoltz, who understands how important a closer can be to a team, believes the Baltimore Orioles may be in trouble.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"That crushes them, unfortunately... there's no way to sugarcoat it," said John Smoltz.

Expand Tweet

Smoltz is worried about the team's ability to close out games now. They have won many close games thanks to Bautista's presence in the ninth inning. With his availability up in the air, the Orioles take a step back.

However, Baltimore has made moves to bolster its bullpen. The franchise claimed Jorge Lopez off waivers from the Miami Marlins, who was a member of the Orioles from 2020-2022. Unfortunately, he will not be eligible to pitch in the postseason as that deadline has already passed.

Expand Tweet

Lopez can help the team in September, and they will need him. The Orioles are trying to hang on to the top spot in the American League East. They have the Tampa Bay Rays nipping at their heels, sitting 1.5 games back.

Baltimore Orioles will have to dig deep to keep their lead in the division

Orioles Diamondbacks Baseball

The Baltimore Orioles want to keep their lead in the American League East, but that will not be easy. The Tampa Bay Rays are battling back, compiling a 5-1 record in their last six games.

With September opening up team roster spots, the Orioles have called for reinforcements, including outfielder Colton Cowser, the team's second-best prospect.

Cowser is an exciting young player who could have a great future ahead of him. He has an outstanding swing that compliments his raw power at the plate. He has an above-average arm and is speedy on the basepaths. Cowser can also play all three outfield positions with ease.

Baltimore hopes Colton Cowser can be a lightning rod for this team in the season's final month. The Orioles must be at their best to stop the Rays from overtaking them.