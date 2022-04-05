MLB levies serious punishment on three free-agents who tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs, including former Atlanta Braves player

Major League Baseball has suspended three players, one who was a key piece of the Atlanta Braves World Series title run in 2021, for 80 games. Per Major League Baseball insider Mark Feinsand, free agents Richard Rodriguez, Jose Rondon, and Danny Santana were issued 80-game suspensions after testing positive for Boldenone. This is in direct violation of Major League Baseball's policy regarding performance-enhancing substances.

Rodriguez was a key member of the Atlanta Braves regular season success

Rodriguez served as an above average reliever who the Atlanta Braves. He was acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates at the MLB Trade Deadline for right-handed pitchers Bryse Wilson and Ricky DeVito on July 31, 2021. While he was a stable reliever during his time with the Atlanta Braves, the team elected to option him to the minor leagues after the regular season, effectively making him ineligible for the 2021 playoffs. Rodriguez pitched a 3.12 earned run average during his tenure in Atlanta. However, he was known for allowing a lot of contact, something frowned upon by the analytics community.

Rondon served as an infielder for the St. Louis Cardinals, playing both third base and shortstop for the team during the 2021 season. He was an average player for the season, accruing a 0.1 wins above replacement for the Cards while hitting three home runs in just over 80 at-bats.

The final member of the trio, Danny Santana, was the least productive player to be suspended. As a member of the Boston Red Sox for 38 games in the 2021 season, Santana posted a meager .181 batting average during last year's campaign. Through his eight years in Major League Baseball, Santana had the best year of his career in 2019 for the Texas Rangers where the utility man mashed 28 homers en-route to a .534 slugging percentage through 130 games.

The three players were Major League Baseball free agents this offseason prior to the issuance of the 80-game suspension. It was initially assumed that the MLB and all 30 clubs were aware of the suspensions as none of the players were even invited to Spring Training to compete, particularly Rodriguez, who's solid numbers on the Atlanta Braves would have merited interest. This theory was later confirmed by Bob Nightengale.

With Rodriguez's positive test combined with his absence from the Atlanta Braves' playoff roster, it's safe to assume that the positive test occured sometime toward the end of the 2021 regular season, prompting the Braves to remove him from the roster.

