MLB Lineups Today: Probable Pitchers, Starting Lineups and More - 15th April, 2024

On Apr. 15, MLB teams around the league will honor the legendary Jackie Robinson.

In tribute to the trailblazer's contribtions to the game, players on every team in action will dawn Robinson's number 15 in tribute of the barriers that Robinson broke down.

Today, we will be examining what fans can expect for three of the biggest fixtures, and the lineups that will take center stage.

Yankees vs Blue Jays

Monday will mark the first Canadian roadtrip of the season for the New York Yankees.

The Bronx Bombers dropped their home opener to the Blue Jays, falling 3-0 in the late stages despite a masterful start from Marcus Stroman. Still touting the best record in MLB, the Yankees will be looking to keep their good fortunes alive.

Batting Orders

Yankees

Anthony Volpe, SS Juan Soto, RF Aaron Judge, CF Anthony Rizzo, 1B Giancarlo Stanton, DH Gleyber Torres, 2B Alex Verdugo, LF Jose Trevino, C Oswaldo Cabrera, 3B

Blue Jays

George Springer, RF Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B Bo Bichette, SS Justin Turner, DH Davis Schneider, LF Ernie Clement, 3B Alejandro Kirk, C Isiah Kiner-Falefa, 2B Kevin Kiermaier, CF

Pitchers

The first game of the series will see a pitching duel between Luis Gil and Chris Bassitt.

Gil will be making his third start of the season. On April 7, the Dominican went 4.1 innings, allowing two runs against the Toronto Blue Jays. So far this year, Gil has 14 strikeouts to complement his 3.00 ERA.

"RISE AND SHINE AMERICA ITS LUIS GIL BUMPDAY" - Post Parm Volpe

A longtime member of the Oakland Athletics, Chris Bassitt had resounding success in his first season in Toronto last year.

However, despite leading the league in wins and batters faced last season, Bassitt owns an ERA over 5 in 2024, owing to his allowance of four runs in five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays on Mar. 29 as well as four earned runs in four innings against the Astros on April 3.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Washington Nationals

Fresh off of their first series defeat of the season against the San Diego Padres, Shohei Ohtani's Dodgers will seek a rebound.

First pitch is set to get underway from Dodger Stadium at 7:10 pm ET. The Nats, meanwhile, are coming off of a humiliating series defeat to the A's. On account of their 6-9 record, the Nationals are 6-9, third in the NL East.

Batting Orders

Nationals

Jacob Young, CF CJ Abrams, SS Joey Meneses, DH Jesse Winker, LF Lane Thomas, RF Joey Gallo, 1B Ildemaro Vargas, 2B Riley Adams, C Trey Lipscomb, 3B

Dodgers

Mookie Betts, SS Shohei Ohtani, DH Freddie Freeman, 1B Will Smith, C Max Muncy, 3B Teoscar Hernandez, RF James Outman, CF Kike Hernandez, LF Gavin Lux, 2B

Pitchers

Six-foot-eight right hander Tyler Glasnow will be making his fifth start of the season for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Currently 3-0 with a 2.25 ERA, Glasnow's 24 innings place him first in the league in the category. In his last start against the Minnesota Twins, Glasnow tossed seven scoreless innings, striking out 14 batters.

Tyler Glasnow ties a career-high with 14 Ks!" - Los Angeles Dodgers

Meanwhile, 24-year old Mitchell Parker is slated to make his MLB debut against one of the league's most potent lineups. Pitching in Double-A last season, the New Mexico-native went 9-6 with a 4.20 ERA in 25 appearances.

Houston Astros vs Atlanta Braves

In a rematch of the 2021 World Series, the Atlanta Braves will head to Minute Maid Park to take on the struggling Astros.

With a cumulative team average of .301, the Braves are the best hitting team in baseball. This lies in stark contrast to the Astros, who are last in the AL West on account of their 6-11 record.

"With his 3rd inning stolen base today, Ronald Acuna, Jr. (187) has passed Otis Nixon for second in Atlanta history. He is two behind Rafael Furcal for the all-time Atlanta lead" - Braves Historian

Batting Orders

Braves

Ronald Acuna Jr., RF Ozzie Albies, 2B Austin Riley, 3B Matt Olson, 1B Marcell Ozuna, DH Adam Duvall, LF Orlando Arcia, SS Michael Harris II, CF Chadwick Tromp, C

Astros

Jose Altuve, 2B Yordan Alvarez, LF Kyle Tucker, RF Yanier Diaz, DH Chas McCormick, CF Jeremy Pena, SS Victor Caratini, C Jose Abreu, 1B Mauricio Dubon, 3B

Pitchers

Right hander Darius Vines will be making his first start of the season for the Atlanta Braves.

In 2023, his first season in MLB, Vines made five appearances, two of them being starts. Across 20.1 innings, Vines amassed a 3.98 ERA alongside 14 strikeouts.

Rookie Spencer Arighetti will be making his third career start for the Houston Astros. In his last start against the Kansas City Royals, Arrighetti lasted just three innings and was pulled after allowing seven earned runs.

