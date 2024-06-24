MLB Mock Draft 2024: Predicting Rangers' first pick

Last year, the Texas Rangers were nearly gifted the fourth overall pick of the MLB Draft. Even though the Rangers were considered one of the stronger teams entering the season, they were able to secure the fourth pick. It seemed almost unfair that the Rangers were able to land talented outfielder Wyatt Langford while also having one of the strongest lineups in the MLB.

Expand Tweet

Trending

"115 days ago, the Texas Rangers drafted Wyatt Langford 4th overall in the MLB draft. They just won the World Series" - @UFBarstool

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After winning the World Series last season, the Texas Rangers will not be as lucky in this year's MLB Draft. The reigning champions will make the 30th selection of the draft, which makes it difficult to predict which players will be available at that point. That being said, the Rangers will likely land a prospect with some solid potential for the future.

The Texas Rangers could look to draft a young pitcher such as Braylon Doughty

It remains to be seen which position Texas Rangers GM Chris Young and the front office will target. However, if they opt to further bolster their young pitching core, Braylon Doughty could be an intriguing fit. Even though some of the Rangers' top prospects are pitchers, such as Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker, adding another young arm could prove to be worthwhile.

Expand Tweet

"2024 RHP Braylon Doughty (CA) was one of the biggest risers in the class this summer, and his showing at ACG was a huge reason why. With mid-90s velo and one of the best breaking balls of the event. 86 MPH, 3169 RPM" - @IanSmittyGA

Doughty is an intriguing pitcher with upside coming out of Chaparral High School in California. While he may not be tall (coming in at 6'1") he is a strong, athletic pitcher who can continue to develop into a solid young player for the Rangers. While some of his offspeed pitches reportedly need some refining, at only 18 years old, Doughty could be an interesting selection for the Rangers with the 30th pick.

The age of their current pitching staff could be another reason to target Braylon Doughty. The Texas Rangers have a number of pitchers on their staff in their mid-to-late 30s. Max Scherzer (39), Jacob deGrom (36), Nathan Eovaldi (34), Jon Gray (32), and Andrew Heaney (33) are all strong pitchers. However, by the time Doughty could be MLB-ready, they all could be elsewhere, opening a spot.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback