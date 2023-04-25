MLB Network YouTube TV Update: Will baseball games be shown on the streaming service this year?

MLB Network used to have a longstanding contract with YouTube TV. But is the streaming service airing baseball games in 2023? Here's all you need to know about the MLB Network YouTube TV updates.

Unfortunately, YouTube TV is not airing baseball games in 2023. This is because Major League Baseball and Google's YouTube TV failed to renew their contract in 2023. Consequently, YouTube TV lost the rights to stream baseball games in 2023, and MLB Network was dropped from the YouTube TV lineup.

Front Office Sports @FOS YouTube TV has dropped MLB Network from its lineup due to a carriage dispute, effective tonight. YouTube TV has dropped MLB Network from its lineup due to a carriage dispute, effective tonight. https://t.co/plwn56dd8v

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Although both MLB and YouTube TV released statements assuring viewers they are trying their best to renew contract agreements, the discussions failed to produce a suitable result. On January 31, 2023, YouTube said in another statement that MLB Network would no longer be available to viewers on the platform.

Although the results are unfortunate, there's a possibility MLB Network and YouTube will be able to sign a new agreement that sees baseball games airing once again on YouTube TV.

Streaming alternatives to MLB Network YouTube TV

MLB Network is the best for watching baseball games

There are various alternatives to streaming on MLB Network YouTube TV. MLB Network has a monthly subscription price of $24.99 and an annual price of $149.99. It provides streams of every baseball game for the viewers.

Fubo TV is a good alternative for watching baseball games

FuboTV is another alternative to YouTube TV. It provides MLB Network for $24.99 and is a good way to watch baseball games.

Sling TV is also an alternative to watching baseball games

Sling TV is another option for watching baseball games. It offers baseball games via the Sports Extra Package. Subscribing to Sling Orange or Sling Blue for $10 per month can help to watch baseball games.

Directv is good for watching baseball games

DirecTV is another choice for watching baseball games. With a subscription at $149.99, the MLB Network can be found on channel 213. These are all alternatives to MLB Network YouTube TV.

Poll : 0 votes